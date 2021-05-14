Ask SAM: Where are the Atlanta Braves baseball games on TV?

“Males typically arrive a few days before females, and my first of the year at my feeder was a male on April 19th. He was apparently just passing through, but two females arrived less than a week ago.

“They have been sparring over rights to my feeder. I’ve seen a few in parks around town as well.

“So, just be patient. One or two will probably show up at your feeder any day now.”

Q: We have two big Magnolia trees in our yard and try to rake up the leaves. We need to know how to dispose of these leaves or something to put on them to get them to dissolve so that we can plow them up in the garden or flower beds. We have tried to mulch them up in the yard as we mow but there is too much clutter in the grass.

— M.P.

Answer: Tim Hambrick, the area agricultural agent for Forsyth County Agricultural Extension, had some tips on composting magnolia leaves:

“Your best bet might be to create a compost pile or structure so that you can manage the decomposition rate with moisture and a little nitrogen fertilizer. Magnolia leaves are thick and waxy, making them slow to decompose if left to Mother Nature."

