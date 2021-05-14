Ask SAM: Where are the Atlanta Braves baseball games on TV?

Q: Why has Bally Sports South and Southeast stopped showing Atlanta Braves games? I miss them.
— R.G.
Answer: Janine Warner, a corporate spokeswoman for Sinclair Broadcast Group, the company that bought the Fox Sports regional sports networks said that the territories had not changed. Sinclair has rebranded the channels Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.
As a public service to Atlanta Braves fans, here are the Spectrum channels, times and opponents for Braves games that are scheduled to be televised, from today through May 26, according to TVGuide.com:
Channel 46 is Bally Sports South and channel 71 is Bally Sports Southeast
- Today channel 46, 7 p.m. Milwaukee Brewers (Away)
- Sunday channel 46, 2 p.m. Brewers (Home)
- Monday channel 46, 7 p.m. New York Mets (H)
- Tuesday, channel 46, 7:15 p.m. Mets (H)
- Wednesday, channel 46, 7:15 p.m. Mets (H)
- Thursday, channel 71, 7:15 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates (H)
- May 21, channel 71, 7:15 p.m. Pirates (H)
- May 22, channel 71, 4 p.m. Pirates (H)
- May 23, channel 71, 1:15 p.m. Pirates (H)
- May 24 travel day, no game
- May 25, channel 71, 7 p.m. Boston Red Sox (A)
- May 26, ESPN, channel 33, 7:10 p.m. Red Sox (A)
Q: I purchased a five-game premium package for the Winston-Salem Dash’s 2020 baseball season (with two nights in the Flow Club) at the end 2019. Obviously, since the pandemic halted the 2020 season, I have tried to get information on the status of my tickets/payment. I am just trying to figure out if they will be honoring all the folks bought tickets last year with this year's season or if they are giving refunds.
— S.B.
Answer: Good news for you and others who had tickets for the 2020 season. Corey Bugno, the vice president of the Winston-Salem Dash said that the tickets will be honored this season.
“Yes, we will honor these tickets and will also provide two bonus games for rolling the balance over to 2021,” he said.
You can email Bugno at corey.burno@wsdash.com.
Q: Due to the strange weather patterns we have had in this spring, has something different been going on with hummingbirds? In the early spring I had a few visitors to my feeders, but since these cooler days, no sign of any.
— M.P.
Answer: SAM asked Ron Morris, the Journal’s birding columnist about hummingbirds, here’s what he had to say, “I’ve not heard of anything out of the ordinary.
“Males typically arrive a few days before females, and my first of the year at my feeder was a male on April 19th. He was apparently just passing through, but two females arrived less than a week ago.
“They have been sparring over rights to my feeder. I’ve seen a few in parks around town as well.
“So, just be patient. One or two will probably show up at your feeder any day now.”
Q: We have two big Magnolia trees in our yard and try to rake up the leaves. We need to know how to dispose of these leaves or something to put on them to get them to dissolve so that we can plow them up in the garden or flower beds. We have tried to mulch them up in the yard as we mow but there is too much clutter in the grass.
— M.P.
Answer: Tim Hambrick, the area agricultural agent for Forsyth County Agricultural Extension, had some tips on composting magnolia leaves:
“Your best bet might be to create a compost pile or structure so that you can manage the decomposition rate with moisture and a little nitrogen fertilizer. Magnolia leaves are thick and waxy, making them slow to decompose if left to Mother Nature."
