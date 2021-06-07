 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Where are the collection sites for Goodwill?
Ask SAM: Where are the collection sites for Goodwill?

Q: What has happened to the collection sites for Goodwill Industries? I went to the Clemmons facility on May 28. It was closed. I then went to the collection trailer at Walmart on Kester Mill Road. It was gone. Finally, I went to the facility on Jonestown Road where I could drop off my donations.

W.W.

Answer: Sara Butner, the communications manager for Goodwill of Northwest North Carolina explained the drop-off locations.

“Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina accepts donations at all of our retail stores as well as several standalone donation drop-off buildings and trailers. The trailer drop-offs are relocated occasionally depending on the needs of the property owner and fluctuations in the amount of donations that the community provides to us.

“The best place to find information about current donation sites and their operating hours is our website, goodwillnwnc.org/about-donating/locations/. You can also find a donation guide that explains what items Goodwill cannot accept and which items are particularly needed.

“When people donate to Goodwill and shop at our stores, they make to possible for us to provide job training and employment services to thousands of people each year. So, we are grateful for the community’s continued support and generosity, especially during this time of economic instability.”

Q: In a recent article you stressed the importance of not leaving dogs in locked cars in high temperatures. The same issue shows up in many places during this time of the year. That is well and good and I agree, in theory.

But, the scenario: I’m driving across the state; my very friendly 75 pound dog is traveling with me. It’s just the two of us. We need to stop for a pee break. He has the pet exercise area, usually equipped with poop bags and sometimes an available water source.

What do I do? You tell me I can’t leave him in the car. The state tells me I can’t take him into the restroom. Do I walk behind a tree while walking him? Do I just walk him into the facilities and risk the ire of attendants and guests. There are no facilities for travelers with pets, unless you have a service dog. Not even a temporary Porta Potty. I’m left with no choice but to leave him in the car.”

M.M.

Answer: Capt. Van Loveland, the director of Forsyth County Animal Services, had a suggestion for traveling with pets during hot weather.

“As we noted, it is never a good idea to leave an animal in a locked vehicle that is not running. Temperatures can rise quickly, resulting in the tragic death of your pet.

“Based upon your scenario, our recommendation is to have an extra key for your vehicle so that you can leave your vehicle running while still locking the doors. You will most likely need to consult your vehicle’s owner’s manual.

“This way, your pet can be safely confined to an environment with a controlled temperature while you tend to your business.

"Please feel free to reach out to us with any additional questions.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

AP Top Stories June 7

