Ask SAM: Where are the collection sites for Goodwill?

Q: In a recent article you stressed the importance of not leaving dogs in locked cars in high temperatures. The same issue shows up in many places during this time of the year. That is well and good and I agree, in theory.

But, the scenario: I’m driving across the state; my very friendly 75 pound dog is traveling with me. It’s just the two of us. We need to stop for a pee break. He has the pet exercise area, usually equipped with poop bags and sometimes an available water source.

What do I do? You tell me I can’t leave him in the car. The state tells me I can’t take him into the restroom. Do I walk behind a tree while walking him? Do I just walk him into the facilities and risk the ire of attendants and guests. There are no facilities for travelers with pets, unless you have a service dog. Not even a temporary Porta Potty. I’m left with no choice but to leave him in the car.”

M.M.

Answer: Capt. Van Loveland, the director of Forsyth County Animal Services, had a suggestion for traveling with pets during hot weather.

“As we noted, it is never a good idea to leave an animal in a locked vehicle that is not running. Temperatures can rise quickly, resulting in the tragic death of your pet.