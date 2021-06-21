Ask SAM: Where are the Crossnore cows?

Q: I know you’ve addressed this before, but where are the Crossnore cows? My dog used to love walking by on Reynolda Road and seeing and staring at the cows. They are nowhere to be found.

C.P.

Answer: Tell your dog not to worry, some of the cows have returned to Crossnore.

“We have three cows on campus right now," Holly Solomon, the director of communications for Crossnore, said. "It is calving season and, to ensure their safety, the other cows were taken off campus to have their calves. They should be returned to campus next week.”

Q: I miss Miss Jenny’s bread and butter pickles. The company closed. I was told by a resident in Kernersville that she sold her company to someone. Who did she sell it to, and are they going to sell pickles using her recipe? I would like to buy some.

D.S.

Answer: Miss Jenny’s Pickles closed several years ago.

Jenny Fulton, the owner of Miss Jenny’s pickles, told SAM on Monday, “we closed in 2017 and we were not bought. Sorry, there are no more (Miss Jenny's Pickles) available.”