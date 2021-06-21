Ask SAM: Where are the Crossnore cows?

Q: I know you’ve addressed this before, but where are the Crossnore cows? My dog used to love walking by on Reynolda Road and seeing and staring at the cows. They are nowhere to be found.
C.P.
Answer: Tell your dog not to worry, some of the cows have returned to Crossnore.
“We have three cows on campus right now," Holly Solomon, the director of communications for Crossnore, said. "It is calving season and, to ensure their safety, the other cows were taken off campus to have their calves. They should be returned to campus next week.”
Q: I miss Miss Jenny’s bread and butter pickles. The company closed. I was told by a resident in Kernersville that she sold her company to someone. Who did she sell it to, and are they going to sell pickles using her recipe? I would like to buy some.
D.S.
Answer: Miss Jenny’s Pickles closed several years ago.
Jenny Fulton, the owner of Miss Jenny’s pickles, told SAM on Monday, “we closed in 2017 and we were not bought. Sorry, there are no more (Miss Jenny's Pickles) available.”
Q: When Stein Mart was open, I would get emails about specials, sales, and the like. They went out of business last year, but I continue to get emails from them. Did they forget to turn the computer off?
C.C.
Answer: No, although the brick and mortar stores closed, Stein Mart continues to live on the internet at steinmart.com, which is owned by Retail Ecommerce Ventures.
According to the store's website, Stein Mart's physical stores closed, “Due to the changing retail landscape of brick-and-mortar vs. online stores, Stein Mart began closing physical retail locations in 2020. This was a strategic business move to focus on Stein Mart’s Ecommerce success.”
Other brands owned by REV include Pier 1, Radio Shack, and Linens-N-Things.
Q: When will construction on Interstate 77 between exits 73 and 83 be finished. Repairs on this stretch of highway have been ongoing for at least three years, or so it seems.
M.J.
Answer: You're pretty close. The construction project on I-77 began in July 2018. It is part of the I-77 rehabilitation project. Last fall when we wrote about it, the project competition date was September 2021.
Michael Pettyjohn, N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer, said that “the contractor is slightly behind schedule, with the current projection for the project to be complete by mid October 2021.”
Hawthorne Road Closure
Hawthorne Road will be closed to through traffic between Elizabeth Avenue and Academy Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday. Crews will be installing a new water connection. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, weather permitting.
Detours will be posted, and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes.
For more information, call City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101