Ask SAM: Where are the Crossnore cows?

Q: I have noticed that the livestock usually grazing on the Children's Home/Crossnore School property off Reynolda Road are no longer there. Where are they? I miss seeing them.
— S.P.
Answer: They’ll be back. Holly Solomon, the director of communications for Crossnore said, “The cows on our Winston-Salem property have been removed temporarily. We are doing some pasture and fence maintenance. We hope to have the cows back in residence by the end of January.”
Q: Where did the term used frequently these days “banana republic” originate?
— J.L.
Answer: In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, American fruit companies set up shop in Central America to grow and export bananas. In an article in Smithsonian Magazine on the origins of the term, Honduras was the first country described as a “banana republic,” by an unlikely source. O. Henry, Greensboro native, William Sidney Porter, fled to Honduras to avoid being arrested for embezzling money from the bank he worked for in Texas. According to MerriamWebster.com, while in Honduras, he began to put together the stories that would form his book “Cabbages and Kings." In it, he writes about a fictional country called “Anchuria, a small, maritime banana republic."
"As the novel opens, the country’s president is fleeing a coup with a satchel full of government money; a bit later, his successor, having recklessly slapped a tax on the bananas exported by the large American companies that control the economy, is himself deposed in a corporate-backed coup.
"The governments of the Central American counties were unstable and subject to toppling frequently. In Honduras’ first 46 years of independence, it had more than 30 presidents."
Q: If a person is of sane mind, is a handwritten will with two witness signatures considered a legal document in the state of North Carolina?
— P.L.
Answer: Mike Wells, a local attorney, said that a handwritten will can be legal. “If a person is of sane mind (legally competent), a handwritten will found among the signer's important papers, or given to another by the signer for safekeeping, can be a valid will. It must be entirely in the person's own handwriting. No witnesses to such a will are required for the will to be valid in North Carolina. (Typed wills in North Carolina do require two witnesses.)
"This law (statute) has been the law for many, many years. It goes back to the days when many citizens lived on farms or out in the country and they did not have access to lawyers and notary publics, but they wanted an orderly transfer of their assets when they passed away.
"The law calls such wills 'holographic' wills. Holographic means 'written entirely in one's own hand.' It would be simpler, and certainly less confusing, to call these wills simply handwritten wills, because the word 'holographic' is a bit clunky, and it does not tell most of us much.
"The much better practice is to have a written will with two witnesses, and the other legal requirements for typed wills. It goes a long way to assuring the best legal problem you never have, because the will is less subject to legal challenges. A handwritten will often lead to will disputes, bad feelings, and sometimes a lot of attorney fees, because some family members contest (object to) the will because they think the will signer was unduly influenced by certain beneficiaries.”
