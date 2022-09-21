Ask SAM: Where are the fall icons on local weather forecasts?

Q: I’ve noticed that the news channels no longer note the date when fall starts in their weather forecasts. They used to put little icons denoting fall (or other seasons) on the date that the seasons changed. Why do they no longer do that?

K.M.

Answer: WXII-Channel 12 and WFMY-Channel 2 both said they have already started running the little fall icon as part of their weather forecasts.

"I know that on the WXII 7 day forecast, we have had the falling leaves in place and have ... audibly mentioned fall starts on Thursday for the last 5 days," said Michelle Butt, president and general manager of WXII-Channel 12, in an email on Tuesday. "I watched FOX8 tonight just to see and it had the fall logo on the 7-day as well."

"Those things are not a requirement, but we see them often as best practices," Butt wrote. "However, each weather system the stations use for forecasting offers different set-ups, so what the meteorologists at the individual stations have available to them can determine presentation."

Here's WFMY Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley:

"As it so happens, we do indicate the change of seasons as we would a holiday on our 7-day forecast. In fact, we've been doing so dating back to last week," Buckley wrote Tuesday in an email.

"This year, the fall equinox happens on Thursday, September 22 at 9:03 pm. This is the time when the sun directly shines over the equator. Beyond this date it will be moving into the southern hemisphere through the winter months.

"Our 7-Day can be viewed anytime on wfmynews2.com or the free News 2 app."

Q: When and why will Germanton Road be closed from Stanleyville Drive to Old Hollow Road? How long will it be closed to thru traffic?

P.H.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, said that work is winding down on Germanton Road.

"The NCDOT contractor is working to complete the final paving work on Germanton Road as part of the Northern Beltway project.

“The paving work will be done while maintaining at least one lane of traffic, but any short-term full closures will be done only at night.

“The beltway project between University Parkway and US 311 is scheduled to be open to traffic in November,” he said.

Q: I’m still confused about the tests you have to take to get a driver’s license renewed. Are you required to take an eye test and sign test?

J.H.

Answer: According to John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, taking an eye test and/or knowledge test is at the discretion of the examiner for in-person renewals.

If there are problems with your driving record, the examiner may require a knowledge test, covering traffic laws and signs.

DAV chapter needs volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver's license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000, ext. 21479, and leave contact information.