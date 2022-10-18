Ask SAM: Where are the grubs in my neighborhood coming from?

Q: Some yards in my neighborhood have an enormous number of grubs. What causes them to suddenly show up?

M.S.

Answer: Phyllis Smith, a natural resources and environmental systems extension agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County center, explained what the grubs are and how they show up.

“White grubs are the larva of certain beetles, including, but not limited to, Japanese and June beetles. Around here, eggs were most likely laid in the soil by adults in late June and hatched in July,” she said.

The grubs live a year in the grass and feed on grass roots, which keeps them near the surface. In the fall, when frost begins, they will hibernate deeper in the ground until spring when they become beetles.

“Occasionally white grubs come all the way to the surface after a heavy rain. This provides a good food opportunity for small mammals and hungry birds, especially our neotropical migrants, which need large amounts of energy for their southern migration,” Smith said.

Smith recommends not treating your yard with pesticides when you see the grubs. Instead, use a “natural pest control,” and let the birds and small animals eat them.

There is another biological treatment you can use, it's milky spore bacteria, available at most garden centers.

“This is only effective for Japanese beetles, but these make up the majority of grubs in most lawns.

“Now is the best time to apply this type of product. Once established in the soil, it will eventually kill grubs. If applied correctly at the right time of the year, milky spore can spread to adjoining areas and last many years,” Smith said.

Other products are available to prevent grubs but should be used before the eggs are laid in the spring. The product should also say on the label that it’s effective against white grubs. Follow all label directions carefully.

N.C. State Extension has information on its website about grub management. It’s called White Grubs in Turf and is available at https://www.turffiles.ncsu.edu/insects/white-grubs-in-turf/.

How to stop political mail

Q: Election Day is more than two weeks away and for the past two months I have received a barrage of slick full-color leaflets and brochures condemning and ridiculing Carla Catalan Day. The return address says, “paid for by the North Carolina Republican Party.” I have called and left messages to remove my address from these handouts, but they keep arriving almost daily. Is there anything that can be done?

J.L.

Answer: Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the N.C. State Board of Elections said that you did the right thing by notifying the sender to remove your name from their list.

“There are many organizations, candidates, and political parties that send mailers to voters and potential voters about candidates and issues on the ballot.

“These, of course, increase as Election Day nears.

“Elections officials generally do not know how groups like these compile their lists of voters to send mailings to.”