Ask SAM: Where can I dispose of old computer diskettes?

Q: I have a box of old computer diskettes with personal information. Where can I safely shred and dispose of them? Will local shredding events take them?
S.C.
Answer: Shamrock Shredding, the shredding company that does many of the local shredding fundraisers for churches and nonprofits, said they do not accept diskettes. Gale Ketteler, the Utilities Public Information Officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said in an email, “We do accept computer discs at 3RC EnviroStation at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. Residents of Forsyth County can drop off either the CD-ROM type or the older square format, free of charge, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Visit cityofws.org/3rc for restrictions and more information.”
Q: I have a Stein Mart gift card. Can I still use it?
S.R.
Answer: According to the Stein Mart website, all gift card balances expired Sept. 22. Customers had until Sept. 21 to use the cards. “If you have a Stein Mart gift card or merchandise credit that you did not use or redeem by September 21, 2020, you are entitled to file a proof of claim by October 21, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court-approved bar date deadline, in Stein Mart's chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The place for filing and instructions for filing a proof of claim may be found at https://cases.stretto.com/SteinMart, the website of Stein Mart's noticing/claims agent. The filing of a proof of claim does not automatically mean that you have an allowed claim or assure that you will recover any money on account of your claim in the Bankruptcy Case.”
Q: Who is responsible for the mess at Salem Parkway westbound exit to Knollwood Street? The same is true of the eastbound entrance. This has been a problem for months and the recent clean-up appears to enable political signs and leave the mess of partially cut overgrown bushes and trash dropped by travelers.
Answer: Nick Geis, the director of Property and Facilities Management for the City of Winston-Salem said, “Salem Parkway is maintained by a combo of the City’s Vegetation Management Department and select contractors. Litter collection routinely takes place on Salem Parkway for all portions located within City limits, including on/off ramps. High-traffic locations inevitably become problem areas for trash accumulation regardless of collection frequency. By law, political signs are permitted in state highway right-of-ways for established time periods before and after elections. Future plans may include replacing the vegetation at this site to decrease maintenance and increase the aesthetics."
