Ask SAM: Where can I donate clothes?

Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections said, “Yes, if there are enough chairs at the polling places to allow for seating accommodations. It may not be the case at all of the voting sites but the precinct officials will do their best to accommodate any voters in need while waiting in line or in the event of inclement weather.”

Q: How secure is absentee by-mail voting?

Answer: Numerous safeguards are included in the absentee voting process, the N.C. State Board of Elections said. Absentee ballots are sent only to registered voters who request them using an official North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form.

The request must be signed and include identifying information about the voter, including date of birth and driver’s license number or last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number. Voters must vote their ballot in the presence of a witness, and that witness must sign the absentee return envelope certifying that the voter marked their ballot and is the registered voter submitting the marked ballot.