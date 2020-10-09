Ask SAM: Where can I donate clothes?

Q: I have some clothes to donate. What organizations are currently taking them?
K.V.H.
Answer: The following local nonprofit agencies and churches accept clothes:
*Dress for Success, 375 Buxton St., 336-970-0374. Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays;
*Calvary Chapel Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 402 Polo Road, will accept freshly cleaned clothes. Call Kyle Vaughn at 919-270-1174, to arrange a drop off time;
*Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S. Hawthorne Road, 336-723-3695;
*The Shalom Project of Green Street United Methodist Church, 639 S. Green St., open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
In addition also accepting clothing are Goodwill Industries of Northwest, 2701 University Parkway and the Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade St., 336-723-1848. The Salvation Army and Sunnyside Ministries, 319 Haled St., are not accepting clothes right now, but both are in need of nonperishable food items. The Salvation Army is at 1255 N. Trade St.; drop food off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Q: On Election Day do the local voting sites have seating accommodations should there be a long wait/inclement weather?
B.K.
Answer: Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections said, “Yes, if there are enough chairs at the polling places to allow for seating accommodations. It may not be the case at all of the voting sites but the precinct officials will do their best to accommodate any voters in need while waiting in line or in the event of inclement weather.”
Q: How secure is absentee by-mail voting?
Answer: Numerous safeguards are included in the absentee voting process, the N.C. State Board of Elections said. Absentee ballots are sent only to registered voters who request them using an official North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form.
The request must be signed and include identifying information about the voter, including date of birth and driver’s license number or last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number. Voters must vote their ballot in the presence of a witness, and that witness must sign the absentee return envelope certifying that the voter marked their ballot and is the registered voter submitting the marked ballot.
Only the voter or their near relative or legal guardian may return the ballot. Upon return, the county board of elections reviews the absentee envelope to ensure compliance with the legal requirements. Once the ballot is accepted, that voter is marked in the system as having voted in that election.
Data on who has requested absentee ballots is confidential until Election Day. Criminal penalties have been increased for absentee-voting offenses. Many people are watching the state's absentee voting process, including candidates, political parties, county boards of elections, and political and data scientists. If there are anomalies or questionable activities, they will be reported to election officials.
Finally, the State Board of Elections has an investigations division that handles allegations of elections fraud and refers cases to prosecutors when warranted by the evidence. The State Board also conducts several post-election audits which will catch inconsistencies that can then be investigated by the board or our Investigations Division.
