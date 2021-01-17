Ask SAM: Where can I donate dress clothing?

— M.C.

Answer: The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking with your cell phone service provider about ways to block spam calls and text messages. It also suggests going to ctia.org, the website for a trade association for the wireless industry. It also has suggestions on fighting spam calls and texts.

Speaking of scams

The Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS is warning people about COVID-19 related scams. The scams include text messages asking for bank account information under the pretense of receiving the Economic Impact Payment, the sale of fake at-home COVID-19 tests, fake cures, vaccines, pills and fake medical advice involving unproven treatments.

The IRS is also recommending carefully checking any donation requests for areas that are badly affected by the virus. Also, check out companies that claim to be developing COVID-19 vaccines and want you to invest in them with the promise that the value of the company will increase.

Scams can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s hotline at 866-720-5721 or through their website, www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.

COVID-19 testing sites