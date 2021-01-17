Ask SAM: Where can I donate dress clothing?

Q: Are there places in Winston-Salem which would accept men's clothing in excellent condition that would be suitable to wear for special occasions including a job interview?
— J.P.
Answer: Amy Lytle, the executive director of Hands-O NWNC, recommended contacting the Success Outfitters program at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. The phone number is 336-724-3621, ext. 11213.
Here’s some information from Goodwill about Success Outfitters.
“Goodwill’s Success Outfitters program provides people with limited resources a way to obtain appropriate clothing for interviews and working on-the-job at no cost. When you donate gently used clothing to Success Outfitters, you enable members of our community to make a great first impression and gain the confidence they need to get back into the workforce. Anyone can donate to Success Outfitters at any time — businesses, churches, educational organizations and individuals. Items collected which are not appropriate for Success Outfitters are donated to Goodwill’s retail operations that underwrite additional workforce development programs. Due to safety precautions relating to COVID-19, Success Outfitters is not offering pickup services at this time.”
Q: Can anything be done about the spam calls I receive on my phone each day? They are usually about car warranties. I probably receive around five per day.
— M.C.
Answer: The Federal Trade Commission recommends checking with your cell phone service provider about ways to block spam calls and text messages. It also suggests going to ctia.org, the website for a trade association for the wireless industry. It also has suggestions on fighting spam calls and texts.
Speaking of scams
The Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS is warning people about COVID-19 related scams. The scams include text messages asking for bank account information under the pretense of receiving the Economic Impact Payment, the sale of fake at-home COVID-19 tests, fake cures, vaccines, pills and fake medical advice involving unproven treatments.
The IRS is also recommending carefully checking any donation requests for areas that are badly affected by the virus. Also, check out companies that claim to be developing COVID-19 vaccines and want you to invest in them with the promise that the value of the company will increase.
Scams can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s hotline at 866-720-5721 or through their website, www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud.
COVID-19 testing sites
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no co-pay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancelation due to inclement weather.
• Noon-3 p.m. Monday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
• Noon- 3 p.m. Thursday at Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate nine.
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
