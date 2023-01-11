Ask SAM: Where can I find out if I have unclaimed money?

Q: My neighbor told me they found out they had a couple of hundred dollars on a state website and claimed it. Do you know what the website is? Can I find money there?

T.P.

Answer: Your neighbor is probably talking about, NCCash.com, an N.C. Department of State Treasurer website that allows people to search for unclaimed money they might be owed.

The money could come from a number of places, including money left from “bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned for one to five years.

“Funds become unclaimed because the company loses track of the consumer, due to an incorrect address or other missing information,” according to nccash.com, which is part of the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer.

To find out if you have money at the treasurer’s office, go to NCCash.com, click on ‘Search Now’ and put your name in the search link.

To claim the cash, you have to provide proof of ownership. Send copies, not the original documents.

You must provide proof of your Social Security number, like a copy of your Social Security card, tax forms, pay stub or bank statement.

You must also provide proof of address. That can include a copy of your driver’s license, a page out of a phone book or church/club directory, property tax bill, bank statement, or an envelope addressed to claimant with a U.S. postmark.

The office can also be contacted by writing to the N.C. Department of State Treasurer, Unclaimed Property Division, P.O. Box 20431, Raleigh, NC 27619-0431, or calling 866-NCCash1 (866-622-2741) or emailing unclaimed.property@nctreasurer.com.

Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, $105,158,116 of unclaimed property was returned to its owners.

For more information, go to nccash.com.

Give a Kid a Coat

The annual Give a Kid a Coat drive is under way. This year marks the 36th year that A Cleaner World and the Salvation Army have been collecting and cleaning coats and giving them to people who need them.

To donate, take a new or slightly used coat to any A Cleaner World location in the Triad, to be cleaned and repaired. The Salvation Army takes the coats and distributes them to children and adults.

Since the drive began in 1987, 949,079 coats have been collected and cleaned. Last year, 22,021 coats were donated throughout the Triad. In Forsyth County, 8,234 coats were donated, and 10,518 coats were donated in Guilford County.

If you want to donate money for the purchase of coats, go to https://give.salvationarmycarolinas.org/give/447317/#!/donation/checkout.

The drive ends Feb. 11.

Shredding event

We’ve heard from the first group to have a shredding event this year:

*Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Royal Shredding, formerly Shamrock Shredding, onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. Donations accepted to support local ministries.