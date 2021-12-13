 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Where can I get a blue light to display?
Ask SAM: Where can I get a blue light to display?

Q: Where can I get a blue light for Project Bluelight? I saw a letter to the editor about it recently.

K.C.

Answer: Barry Westmoreland, the president of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police chapter, said that Walmart, Lowe’s hardware and Home Depot had them but he wasn’t sure if they had any left.

“If readers cannot find the candles, a blue light bulb in their front porch light will also work,” Westmoreland said.

Here is some information from the chapter about Project Bluelight:

“The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police asks that you join us in Project Bluelight this holiday, by placing a single blue light candle in your window. The blue glows are in honor of the Officers who have served, those who have given their lives serving, and those that are still serving. Project Blue Light goes a long way in saying Thank You!”

Q: For the past few weeks, the Cardinal system for our library says book sharing among other members has been suspended due to statewide shipping contract negotiations? What is the status and time frame for a resolution?

J.E.

Answer: Mary Giunca, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Public Library System checked with library staff.

“Kathryn Nesbit, the technical services supervisor for the Forsyth County Public Library system, said she doesn’t have a time frame for when shipping with NC Cardinal will resume.

“She hopes to have more information soon.”

Q: It seems that many of the social agencies that make funds appeals on television are asking for commitments of $19 per month. What’s so magical about $19?

J.L.

Answer: A spokesperson for Charity Navigator, an online charity reviewer, said asking for $19 per month, rather than $20, may be more acceptable to potential donors.

“Another reaction to this is that many organizations will follow other industry leaders. For example, if a large organization has success with a specific ask string, others will follow.”

SAM also found that the IRS may have a hand in it. Taxpayers may deduct up to $250 without having a receipt. $19 per month comes out to $228 per year.

Even though $20 per month comes out to $240 per year, it may come down to $19 is less than $20. The charity does not have to go to the expense of sending out receipts.

According to IRS publication 526, “Cash contributions include payments made by cash, check, electronic funds transfer, online payment service, debit card, credit card, payroll deduction, or a transfer of a gift card redeemable for cash.”

You can’t deduct a cash contribution, regardless of the amount, unless you keep one of the following:

1. A bank record that shows the name of the qualified organization, the date of the contribution, and the amount of the contribution. Bank records may include:

a. A canceled check.

b. A bank or credit union statement.

c. A credit card statement.

d. An electronic fund transfer receipt.

e. A scanned image of both sides of a canceled check obtained from a bank or credit union website.

2. “A receipt (or a letter or other written communication such as an e-mail) from the qualified organization showing the name of the organization, the date of the contribution, and the amount of the contribution.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

