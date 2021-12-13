Ask SAM: Where can I get a blue light to display?

Answer: Mary Giunca, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Public Library System checked with library staff.

“Kathryn Nesbit, the technical services supervisor for the Forsyth County Public Library system, said she doesn’t have a time frame for when shipping with NC Cardinal will resume.

“She hopes to have more information soon.”

Q: It seems that many of the social agencies that make funds appeals on television are asking for commitments of $19 per month. What’s so magical about $19?

J.L.

Answer: A spokesperson for Charity Navigator, an online charity reviewer, said asking for $19 per month, rather than $20, may be more acceptable to potential donors.

“Another reaction to this is that many organizations will follow other industry leaders. For example, if a large organization has success with a specific ask string, others will follow.”

SAM also found that the IRS may have a hand in it. Taxpayers may deduct up to $250 without having a receipt. $19 per month comes out to $228 per year.