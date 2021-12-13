Ask SAM: Where can I get a blue light to display?

Q: Where can I get a blue light for Project Bluelight? I saw a letter to the editor about it recently.
K.C.
Answer: Barry Westmoreland, the president of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police chapter, said that Walmart, Lowe’s hardware and Home Depot had them but he wasn’t sure if they had any left.
“If readers cannot find the candles, a blue light bulb in their front porch light will also work,” Westmoreland said.
Here is some information from the chapter about Project Bluelight:
“The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Fraternal Order of Police asks that you join us in Project Bluelight this holiday, by placing a single blue light candle in your window. The blue glows are in honor of the Officers who have served, those who have given their lives serving, and those that are still serving. Project Blue Light goes a long way in saying Thank You!”
Q: For the past few weeks, the Cardinal system for our library says book sharing among other members has been suspended due to statewide shipping contract negotiations? What is the status and time frame for a resolution?
J.E.
Answer: Mary Giunca, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Public Library System checked with library staff.
“Kathryn Nesbit, the technical services supervisor for the Forsyth County Public Library system, said she doesn’t have a time frame for when shipping with NC Cardinal will resume.
“She hopes to have more information soon.”
Q: It seems that many of the social agencies that make funds appeals on television are asking for commitments of $19 per month. What’s so magical about $19?
J.L.
Answer: A spokesperson for Charity Navigator, an online charity reviewer, said asking for $19 per month, rather than $20, may be more acceptable to potential donors.
“Another reaction to this is that many organizations will follow other industry leaders. For example, if a large organization has success with a specific ask string, others will follow.”
SAM also found that the IRS may have a hand in it. Taxpayers may deduct up to $250 without having a receipt. $19 per month comes out to $228 per year.
Even though $20 per month comes out to $240 per year, it may come down to $19 is less than $20. The charity does not have to go to the expense of sending out receipts.
According to IRS publication 526, “Cash contributions include payments made by cash, check, electronic funds transfer, online payment service, debit card, credit card, payroll deduction, or a transfer of a gift card redeemable for cash.”
You can’t deduct a cash contribution, regardless of the amount, unless you keep one of the following:
1. A bank record that shows the name of the qualified organization, the date of the contribution, and the amount of the contribution. Bank records may include:
a. A canceled check.
b. A bank or credit union statement.
c. A credit card statement.
d. An electronic fund transfer receipt.
e. A scanned image of both sides of a canceled check obtained from a bank or credit union website.
2. “A receipt (or a letter or other written communication such as an e-mail) from the qualified organization showing the name of the organization, the date of the contribution, and the amount of the contribution.”
5 burning questions from Journal readers in 2021
Ask SAM: Why are the shelves in Winston-Salem ABC stores barren?
Nov. 22, 2021
Q: I’m vacationing in South Carolina and the liquor stores are fully stocked while we’ve looked at barren shelves in Winston-Salem for months. Why?
— B.L.
Answer: Greg Bradsher, the administrator of the Triad Municipal ABC Board said, “We are having supply and ordering problems that we are currently working out.”
Ask SAM: I got an email from the 'Post Office.' Is this a scam?
Q: I received the following, very official-looking email from the United States Postal Service: Due to a lack of complete address information, we have been unable to deliver your parcel 1700800752215642. Currently, your parcel is being stored in our local depot. Reschedule Delivery. When I go to official USPS website and put in the tracking number, I get "Status Not Available." When I click on "reschedule delivery," I am told $1-$2 in postage is due before I can receive the package. Also, I noticed the email return address is: USPS <simon85@live.co.uk>. Is this just a scam?
J.M.
Answer: It is a scam and you were right to question it.
Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, gave SAM some tips for spotting a postal scam and what to do if you think you received a scam email or letter.
“The U.S. Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service, which is the law enforcement agency responsible for investigating crimes involving the mail, are aware of the circulation of a fake email/email scam claiming to be from USPS officials including the Postmaster General," Bogenberger said. "Please know USPS officials would never reach out directly to consumers and ask for money or Personal Identifying Information (PII).
If you receive an email regarding a package delivery failure, or any email that seems fake from the Postal Service, forward it to spam@uspis.gov, and then delete the email.
For more information about these kinds of fraudulent emails, go to www.uspis.gov/news/scam-article/fake-usps-emails.
In addition, customers who have questions about scams or would like to report a possible scam can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or making a report online at www.uspis.gov.
Ask SAM: Why do some Winston-Salem street lights look purple?
Q: Why are the street lights in Forsyth County being replaced with what look to be black lights?
— J.L.
Answer: The lights weren’t meant to be an ode to Prince.
Duke Energy is in the process of replacing old street light fixtures with more efficient LED lights.
Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy, said that “While the vast majority of our LED lighting performs very well in communities across the state, we have identified a small pocket of LED lights in our service that have turned from the standard white color to a deep purple color.
“The change in color is due to manufacturer defect that was recently identified and is being addressed. The defect causes the color of the light to gradually turn purple. The light otherwise continues to work.
“We believe that this issue affects several thousand lights across in central and western NC, as well as a few hundred lights in Eastern NC, Florida and the Midwest.”
Duke is replacing the affected lights and asks that you report any purple lights you see to either www.duke-energy.com/customer-service/request-light-repair or call customer service at 800-777-9898. Duke said that there is not a safety issue with the lights and typically the lights are replaced within a few days of being reported.
The lights being replaced are still under warranty and Duke customers will not have to pay for the replacements.
Through Sept. 30 Duke said it had replaced 4,543 of the purple lights in the Carolinas region.
Ask SAM: What kind of car is in the Entresto television ad?
Q: What is the brand of the little red car in the Entresto commercial on television?
R.P.
Answer: Jamie Bennett, a spokesperson for Novartis, the company that makes Entresto, said, “the car shown in the Entresto commercials is a Borgward Isabella.”
The Borgward company was founded by Carl Friedrich Wilhelm Borgward, who was a car builder in pre-World War II Germany. He began building cars again after the war and by 1955 was outselling all other German car makers, according to Hemmings,com, an automotive website.
Borgward “produced stylish, middle-class cars with an unmatched combination of performance, durability, economy and comfort for five,” according to Hemmings.com.
The Isabella was a big hit with car buyers. It was nicer than Volkswagens, and much less expensive than Mercedes-Benz.
In 1957 the Isabella coupe was launched, and that’s the one in the commercial. By 1962, Borgward was out of business due in part to an economic downturn. Borgward, himself, died of a heart attack in 1963 at the age of 72, according to Hemmings.
Ask SAM: Is Winston-Salem banning gas lawn mowers and leaf blowers?
Q: Someone told me that the City of Winston-Salem is going to ban or outlaw two-cycle engines like those in lawn mowers, string trimmers and leaf blowers because of air pollution concerns. Is that true?
M.S.
Answer: No, the city isn’t banning them.
“The City has no plans to outlaw lawn equipment because of air pollution,” said Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager.
Your friend might have heard about a new law in California aimed at cutting down on such engines.
On Oct. 9, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed legislation that would ban the sale of “new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers,” according to an AP story.
The legislation orders the California Air Resources Board to enact a rule that bans the sale of equipment with small engines. The rule would likely take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
The story said that there are more than 16 million small engines in California, and about 13 million passenger cars. In 1990, California became the first government to regulate small engine emissions. Vehicle emission systems have improved significantly over small engine emissions since then.
California “officials say running a gas-powered leaf blower for one hour emits the same amount of pollution as driving a 2017 Toyota Camry from Los Angeles to Denver, a distance of about 1,100 miles.”
