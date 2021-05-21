Ask SAM: Where can I get a COVID-19 test for travel purposes?

Q: I’m traveling to Turks and Caicos in June and must present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to boarding the flight. Can you help me find accredited labs in the Winston-Salem area and the cost of the test?
C.W.
Answer: The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is doing free COVID testing.
The following sites have free COVID-19 testing over the next few days:
*10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northampton Drive.
*11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St.
*11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St.
Go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/publichealth for information about other testing times and locations.
Also, many Walgreen and CVS drug stores have free testing available. Check their websites for availability.
Saving energy
Temperatures are expected to climb over the next few days, meaning many of us will be blasting our air conditioning.
Here are some energy-saving tips from Duke Energy:
*During summer months, set the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting. Energy Star recommends a minimum set point of 78 degrees Fahrenheit.
*Clean or replace HVAC filters at least monthly, and keep coils on an exterior AC unit free of dirt, grass clippings and leaves. HVAC systems should be checked regularly by a qualified contractor.
*"While it's tempting to give your AC unit a rest on cooler nights and open the windows instead, it might be better to keep the windows closed to keep drier, cooler air indoors," according to Duke Energy.
Also, if hot weather is forecast for the next day, keep the AC on - and doors and windows closed through the night - to keep humidity out.
*Use ceiling fans or oscillating fans to circulate air in rooms. Turn fans off when you leave a room.
*Close drapes, curtains and blinds on hot, sunny days.
*Turn off any lights that aren't necessary, especially the older types that emit more heat.
*Seal air leaks with caulking and weather stripping.
*Minimize door traffic to keep cool air inside.
*In your attic, repair leaky duct work and add insulation to prevent cool air inside your home from escaping.
*A new high efficiency air conditioner can use about half the energy of older models.
*If your AC unit is less than 10 years old, maintain it well; if it is more than 10 years old, you may want to look into replacing it with a new high-efficiency model.
New ReStore location
Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County has opened a second ReStore in Winston-Salem.
The store. which opened May 11, is at 2551 Peters Creek Parkway in the former Big Toy Superstore building beside Dunkin’ Donuts.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The store will accept donations.
Proceeds from the store will help Habitat Forsyth help families and build homes.
The other ReStore locations are 608 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem; 619 N. Main St., Kernersille; 6499 Shallowford Road, Lewisville; and 1080 Old Highway 52, King.
Store hours at the Coliseum Drive location are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Hours at the Kernersville, Lewisville and King locations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For more information, go to habitatforsyth.org/restore or call 336-914-1456.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101