Ask SAM: Where can I get a COVID-19 test for travel purposes?

*A new high efficiency air conditioner can use about half the energy of older models.

*If your AC unit is less than 10 years old, maintain it well; if it is more than 10 years old, you may want to look into replacing it with a new high-efficiency model.

New ReStore location

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County has opened a second ReStore in Winston-Salem.

The store. which opened May 11, is at 2551 Peters Creek Parkway in the former Big Toy Superstore building beside Dunkin’ Donuts.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The store will accept donations.

Proceeds from the store will help Habitat Forsyth help families and build homes.

The other ReStore locations are 608 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem; 619 N. Main St., Kernersille; 6499 Shallowford Road, Lewisville; and 1080 Old Highway 52, King.

Store hours at the Coliseum Drive location are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Hours at the Kernersville, Lewisville and King locations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, go to habitatforsyth.org/restore or call 336-914-1456.

