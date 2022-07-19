Ask SAM: Where can I get a TV listing grid?

Q: Where can I get a TV listing similar to the one that used to be in the Winston-Salem Journal on Saturdays?

A.T.

Answer: The Winston-Salem Journal recently stopped printing the TV Weekly listing of what’s on TV. There is now a daily roundup of shows and movies.

If you want a schedule in grid form, there is one available from NTVB Media, the company that prints TV Guide and other entertainment magazines.

For more information or to subscribe, go to tvweekly.com or call 855-604-7004.

Q: How long should I keep old tax returns and other important documents?

M.P.

Answer: Different documents should be held for various lengths of time.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, "Generally, you must keep your records that support an item of income, deduction or credit shown on your tax return until the period of limitations for that tax return runs out."

Generally, tax records should be kept for three years, but there are various exceptions that apply in special situations. Keep records for seven years if you file a claim for a loss from worthless securities or bad debt deduction.

If you don't file a return, keep the records permanently.

For more information, go to www.irs.gov.

The Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina provided information about the retention of other types of documents.

Keep these records permanently:

* Major financial records.

* Birth and death certificates.

* Social Security cards.

* Marriage licenses.

* Divorce papers.

* Military discharge documents.

* Life insurance policies.

* Wills and living wills.

Keep the following documents for one year:

* Regular statements, pay stubs.

* Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card statements for the last year.

* You should also hold on to pay stubs so that you can use them to verify the accuracy of your Form W-2 when tax season arrives and receipts for large purchases.

* The Federal Trade Commission suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before throwing the bills away."

The organization recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.

They also recommend brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.

The BBB also recommends keeping utility bills, and bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.

Q: I think people need a reminder about what to do if traffic signals are flashing red and yellow instead of changing. Isn’t it supposed to be treated like a four-way stop?

W.L.

Answer: You are correct. Unfortunately, many people don't know or don't remember what to do at a four-way stop intersection.

"If you arrive at an intersection and the traffic-control signal is out or malfunctioning, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop," according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

"If there are officers present, follow their direction."

At a four-way stop, if two vehicles reach the intersection at the same time, the vehicle on the right has the right-of -way.