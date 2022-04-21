Ask SAM: Where can I get Blue Plate Mayo in the Triad?

Q: Is there somewhere in the Triad I can purchase Blue Plate Mayonnaise? Growing up in central Georgia, Blue Plate was our go-to mayo, and with apologies to all the Duke Mayo fans around here, Blue Plate really is the hands down best mayo on the market. For those who doubt me, just look up how many times Blue Plate has won best mayo contests. — D.W.

Answer: You’re in luck; Publix, 34 Miller St., Winston-Salem, has Blue Plate Mayo.

Q: Are there any mail boxes in the Winston-Salem area that have Sunday collection? If so, where are some of them, and what times are they serviced? — J.L.

Answer: The website for the U.S. Postal Service (usps.com) has a collection mailbox locator. Find a box is under the Quick Tools tab, Find USPS Locations, then click on boxes.

SAM checked a 20-mile radius of Winston-Salem, NC 27101. There are 199 blue collection mailboxes. None of them has Sunday pick-up.

Q: What are the beautiful shrubs at the Akron Drive bridge over U.S. 52? — B.S.

Answer: Keith Finch, the vegetation manager for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the shrubs are loropetalum.

According to N.C. State Extension, loropetalum originated in Japan, Thailand, China, and Taiwan.

It’s an evergreen, a perennial, and is resistant to deer.

“Flowers are lightly fragrant, 3-6 inches in size.”

They grow to a height of 6 to 10 feet and can be 6 to 10 feet wide.

Q: What kind of birds are hatching under the bridge at the Old 421 Park off Yadkinville Road? — F.B.

Answer: Ron Morris, the birding columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal, said that they are probably cliff swallows.

“Eastern Phoebes nest under bridges, too, but just one pair per bridge whereas Cliff Swallows are colony nesters.

“There's a big colony under the U.S. 158 bridge and Interstate 40 bridge over the Yadkin River as well.”

Saturday shredding events

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will accept monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women. Make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMC-Circle 5. For more information, call the church 336-765-5561 or go to www.mttaborumc.org.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. They will unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The shredding is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

New Hope United Methodist Church, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Documents will be shredded on site. Donations of $5 per bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit youth and local missions.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.