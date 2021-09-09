Ask SAM: Where can I get COVID tests for travel purposes?

Q: We are preparing to travel (hopefully) to Europe at the end of September. A PCR test performed within 72 hours of our originating flight is required. With the need for testing ramping up due to the Delta variant, we are worried we won’t be able to meet this requirement and with the various types of tests and result timelines, it’s confusing. We would like to schedule an appointment and be assured of receiving the results prior to travel (we understand results are being delayed due to the increase in testing). We called Passport Travel but they only test Monday-Thursday, which is outside of our timeline. I know the situation is changing rapidly, but do you know our best bet for obtaining a PCR test for travel with results reported within about 48 hours?
M.A.
Answer: Todd Luck, a spokesman for Forsyth County, suggested using the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Find My Testing Place website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
“I recommend calling to assure that testing is consistent with travel conditions, and that results can be guaranteed within the required turn-around times. Some providers will expedite testing results for a fee,” Luck said.
Q: I have an antique chalk statue of a dog, it is a little smaller than a life size Labrador Retriever. I believe it is over 100 years old. My parents bought it years ago and always said it was made of chalk. It has been damaged, and appears to look like Plaster of Paris with some heavy gauge wire inside to give it some structure. Is there anyone in Winston-Salem or the Triad that could repair and possibly repaint the statue?
W.A.
Answer: Daniel Ackermann, the chief curator a the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), recommended Mark Erdmann at Erdmann Art Conservation in Raleigh. The website is www.erdmannconservation.com/.
“We haven’t needed to use him, but he seems to do great work on objects,” Ackermann said.
Mayberry Days schedule announced
Mayberry Days, a tribute to The Andy Griffith Show, will be held in Mount Airy, the inspiration for show and Andy Griffith’s hometown, Sept. 21 through 26.
It consists of free and ticketed events.
There will be competitions inspired by specific episodes of the show, including apple peeling, pickle tossing and pie eating. Karen Knotts performs “Tied Up in Knotts,” a tribute to her late father, Don Knotts, who played the role of Deputy Barney Fife. Ronnie Schell, who appeared on both The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle, USMC, will share his memories of Griffith, Knotts and Jim Nabors.
Other activities will include the Mayberry Days Parade, Colonel Tim’s Talent Time variety show, and the annual meeting of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club.
Actors who are scheduled to appear include: Betty Lynn, who played Barney Fife’s girlfriend Thelma Lou and now lives in Mount Airy, Clint Howard (who played Leon), Calvin Peeler (Martin), Rodney Dillard (one of the Darling Boys), Margaret Kerry (Bess Muggins, Helen Scoby), Dennis Rush (Howie Pruitt) and Joy Ellison, who played five different characters as a young girl.
For more information, a daily schedule, or to purchase tickets, go to www.mayberrydays.org or call 336-786-7998.
