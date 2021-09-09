Ask SAM: Where can I get COVID tests for travel purposes?

Q: We are preparing to travel (hopefully) to Europe at the end of September. A PCR test performed within 72 hours of our originating flight is required. With the need for testing ramping up due to the Delta variant, we are worried we won’t be able to meet this requirement and with the various types of tests and result timelines, it’s confusing. We would like to schedule an appointment and be assured of receiving the results prior to travel (we understand results are being delayed due to the increase in testing). We called Passport Travel but they only test Monday-Thursday, which is outside of our timeline. I know the situation is changing rapidly, but do you know our best bet for obtaining a PCR test for travel with results reported within about 48 hours?