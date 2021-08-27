Ask SAM: Where can I get personal documents shredded?

Upcoming shredding events
VFW Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 4. It is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352. Donations are accepted and all proceeds will go toward veterans’ projects.
Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have its Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 11. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit local ministries. Donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry will also be accepted.
The SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 in the Family House parking lot. A donation of $5 per box or bag is suggested. Items that are allowed include paper clips, staples, manila folders, hanging folders without the metal bar, and two-pocket folders with middle fasteners. Things that are not allowed include gator clips, plastic of any kind, CDs, and X-rays. The Family House is a home away from home for adult patients and their caregivers who come to Winston-Salem for medical treatment.
New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Oct. 9. This year there will be two shredding trucks. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. We unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. The event is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.
The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 in the parking lot of the Bermuda Run Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs. For more information, call 336-650-5518.
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 1730 Link Road, Winston Salem, Knights of Columbus #10504, will have a shredding event from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 in the back parking lot of the church. Donations of $5 or more accepted. No CDs, metal bindings, plastic and clips will be accepted.
Road closures with detours
The westbound lanes of Reynolds Boulevard between Indiana Avenue and Shorefair Drive will continue to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closure will allow a contractor to perform exterior maintenance on a building next to the street. A detour will be posted. For more information call CityLink 311.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will close Berrier Road in Davidson County at 8 a.m. Monday through Oct. 8. They will be replacing a pipe under the road where it crosses Reedy Creek near Craver Road.
Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A detour will be marked.
Thank you
"I want to thank the two gentlemen who pushed my car to a safe place when it quit on me on South Stratford Road.” — K.B.
