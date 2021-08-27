Ask SAM: Where can I get personal documents shredded?

Upcoming shredding events

VFW Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 4. It is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352. Donations are accepted and all proceeds will go toward veterans’ projects.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have its Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 11. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit local ministries. Donations of non-perishable food for Sunnyside Ministry will also be accepted.

The SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 in the Family House parking lot. A donation of $5 per box or bag is suggested. Items that are allowed include paper clips, staples, manila folders, hanging folders without the metal bar, and two-pocket folders with middle fasteners. Things that are not allowed include gator clips, plastic of any kind, CDs, and X-rays. The Family House is a home away from home for adult patients and their caregivers who come to Winston-Salem for medical treatment.