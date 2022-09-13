Ask SAM: Where can I park for the Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival?

Q: I heard that there will be a food truck festival Sunday on East Ninth Street in Winston-Salem. Is there anywhere to park down there?

F.L.

Answer: The Winston-Salem Food Truck Festival will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday on Ninth Street, between Trade Street and Patterson Avenue.

A spokesperson for the festival said that parking will be available.

“The parking lots at Radar Brewing Company and Wise Man Brewing will be open. The parking lot behind the Winston Cup Museum will be open. There is also a parking lot next to Earl’s Whisky Bar,” the spokesperson said.

On-street parking is available, as well.

There will be live music from 1 to 6 p.m. The scheduled performers are:

*Hot Wax and the Splinters will perform near Wise Man from 1 to 4 p.m.

*Hunter McBride will perform near Wise Man from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

*Anne and the Moonlighters will perform at Radar Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

For a complete list of the participating food trucks, go to winstonsalemfoodtruckfestival.com.

Q: Can you find out why we haven't received our federal refund check in the mail yet? We filed in March. When I go to the IRS form and give the information, it says there's no information about it.

D.T.

Answer: The Internal Revenue Service will not discuss a specific taxpayer's situation with an outside party.

Here is some general information about checking on tax returns from an IRS spokesperson.

The IRS has processed all error-free returns that were received for the 2020 tax year.

The agency is still processing 2021 tax returns.

For processing centers that are behind, the agency is sending tax returns and correspondence to other centers that have more staff to speed up processing. It is also doing other steps to cut down on delays.

"As the return is processed, whether it was filed electronically or on paper, it may be delayed because it has a mistake including errors concerning the Recovery Rebate Credit and the Child Tax Credit, is missing information, or there is suspected identity theft or fraud,” the spokesperson said.

To check on your return, go to IRS.gov. From the homepage click on the Refunds drop-down menu. From the Where’s my Refunds page, click on Check My Refund Status.

"The best bet for taxpayers wishing to track their refunds remains our 'Where's my Refund?' tool and viewing their account online. Calling the IRS 800 number would not provide any different information; our assistors have the same data taxpayers have when using these tools,” said the spokesperson.

The IRS said that it can take up to six months for taxpayers who submitted their return by mail to have their return processed and a refund issued.

The IRS office in Winston-Salem is the office that serves Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and the surrounding area.

It is located at 1677 Westbrook Plaza Drive. The phone number is 336-659-2740.

If you want to make an appointment for an in-person visit, call 844-545-5640. You must present a government issued ID and go through a security check before being admitted to the office.

The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed on all federal holidays.