Ask SAM: Where can I take CPR/first aid classes?

Q: Do any local organizations offer free in-person CPR and first-aid training? I’d like to refresh my skills.

M.P.

Answer: The American Red Cross and the American Heart Association have CPR and First Aid classes at various times and places.

On its website, the American Heart Association has 170 classes in this area. Go to heart.org, click on CPR and look up classes.

The Red Cross has 95 classes. Go to Redcross.org and click on training & certification, then the course you’re interested in taking.

Both groups have various types of first aid and CPR/AED training.

The Red Cross has online courses, but you have to complete an instructor-led class for the skills part of the course.

The cost for the courses also varies. SAM hasn’t found any free classes.

If we hear of any other groups with first aid/CPR classes, we’ll pass along the information.

Q: Some of my friends who receive Social Security and I have gotten phone messages from someone who says they are from Social Security and they need to talk about our accounts, but they don’t leave any contact information. Is this a scam?

F.P.

Answer: Yes, in all likelihood, it is a scam. The Office of the Inspector General, the arm of the Social Security Administration that investigates scams and Social Security fraud, said that it continually receives reports of people who are impersonating Social Security employees calling people to try to get personal information or demand money.

“If the caller demands sensitive personal information, payment via gift card or pre-paid debit card or wire transfer, it is a scam” the agency said on its website.

“If the caller makes threats when you do not comply with their request, it is a scam.

“If you receive a suspicious call:

“1. Hang up.

“2. Do not give them money or personal information.

“3. Report the scam at OIG.SSA.GOV/REPORT.”

Social Security employees will not demand money, threaten you, demand payment using a gift card, pre-paid debit card, cash or wire transfer.

They also will not demand personal information or bank information.

They may call or email you, but that is generally after an initial meeting.

Free drug take-back dayIf you have medicines you want to get rid of, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Winston-Salem Police Department, and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will have a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The police department’s drop-off site will be Inmar, 635 Vine St., Winston-Salem.

The sheriff’s office’s drop-off site will be Mount Zion Baptist Church parking lot, 950 File St., Winston-Salem. The sheriff’s office’s Community Outreach Unit will be onsite with information and there will chances to win prizes.

Acceptable types of medicines are tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid drugs. Liquids, syringes, other types of sharp instruments, and illegal drugs are not acceptable.

Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted if the lithium batteries have been removed.

The take-back is free and you can remain anonymous.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

