Ask SAM: Where can I take my recycling?

Q: Where can we take small batteries like AA and AAA and Styrofoam coolers to be recycled?

D.H.

Answer: Alkaline batteries should go into the household trash, according to Winston-Salem officials. Rechargeable batteries can be taken to 3RC Envirostation is located at 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. The service is free and open to all residents of Forsyth County. Proof of residency is required. 3RC is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Styrofoam is not recyclable and should be placed in the trash.

Q: My condo complex has one bin for recycling. Not only does it fill up quickly, people put things in there that are not recyclable. Whole boxes that appliances come in are thrown in the bin. Styrofoam, plastic bags, and other items are still inside the boxes. They put bottles or cans in plastic bags and throw the entire thing in the bin. There are also dirty pizza boxes and other garbage thrown in. I want my recyclables to actually be recycled. Where can I take them in Winston-Salem? I live on the south side of Winston-Salem and I don’t want to have to drive out to the Hanes Mill landfill.

J.J.

Answer: “Unfortunately the Hanes Mill Landfill is likely the closest location for the reader to recycle all of their items,” said Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem. She said the recycling locations in the county are found at:

Winston-Salem Convenience Center, 325 Hanes Mill Road, open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, except some holidays.

Kernersville Convenience Center, 445 Lindsay St., open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, except some holidays.

Pfafftown Convenience Center, 6328 Yadkinville Road, Pfafftown, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, except some holidays.

These convenience centers will take the following items for recycling:

Corrugated cardboard and chipboard (such as cereal and cracker boxes).

Magazines, newspapers, office paper, and phone books.

Aluminum beverage cans.

Glass, steel and tin food and beverage containers.

Plastic bottles numbered 1 through 7.

Plastic tubs number 5, such as butter comes in.

All recyclable materials must be clean and free of contaminants, and food containers must be rinsed clean. Cardboard food containers must be free of grease and other residue.

Materials not accepted at the recycling centers include:

Aluminum foil and pie tins.

Ceramics, dishes, drinking glasses, light bulbs, mirrors, Pyrex, window glass or any glass that is not a container.

Plastic bottles that are not marked with a recyclable symbol.

Plastic bags of any type and plastic wrap.

Styrofoam, including egg cartons books, binders or notebooks. Garden hoses, plastic tubing or automotive hoses.

Containers that held antifreeze, pesticide, motor oil, paint or other hazardous materials.

Cardboard can be dropped off at any participating Winston-Salem fire station or at the cardboard drop-off on Reynolda Road beside the number eight fire station, near the entrance to Wake Forest University.

