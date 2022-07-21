Ask SAM: Where can I watch Ken Burns' country music documentary?

Q: Are there any plans to rebroadcast the Ken Burns documentary on country music on PBS or any streaming service?

D.B.

Answer: PBS North Carolina does not have "Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns" on its schedule anytime in the near future.

It can be streamed on the PBS Documentaries Amazon Prime channel for $1.99 or $2.99 for each episode, depending which format you choose or you can join the channel for $3.99 per month after a seven day free trial.

You can also stream it on PBSNC by making a donation of $60 and getting its PBS North Carolina Passport membership benefit. It allows you stream past episodes of many PBS shows and documentaries. You can make online donations at PBSNC.org.

You can buy it on DVD or Blu-ray at shop.PBS.org. You can also get a five CD soundtrack or a hardcover coffee table companion book to the series.

You can also buy it at Amazon.com and Apple iTunes.

PBSNC is soon airing a documentary on the making of the Burns’ documentary.

It will be shown at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 on PBSNC, 11 a.m. Aug. 14 on the Explorer Channel, and repeated at 11 p.m. Aug. 14 on PBSNC.

It is hosted by country singer Kathy Mattea and includes interviews with many of the people who helped create the documentary series, including Roseanne Cash and Ken Burns.

Q: I heard that WSYD radio in Mount Airy Had some lightning damage around July 4. It’s been about three weeks and they're still off the air. Are they going off the air permanently?

J.M.

Answer: No, it’s just taking some time to get the repairs completed, said Kelly Epperson, a spokesperson for the oldies radio station.

“The WSYD AM 1300 transmitter took a direct lightning hit on the evening of July 2nd.”

The hit caused parts of the transmitter to be badly damaged and have to be replaced.

“We had to wait on one of the parts to be built, tuned and tested, Epperson said. "Shipping should take place this week from Louisiana and the parts installed by our engineer thereafter.

“We look forward to being back on the air soon."

Book donations needed

The Friends of Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, is accepting donations of books and other media for its ongoing Lobby Book Sale area and fall 2022 book sale.

All donations benefit the Central Library collections and various programs, such as the Children’s and Teen’s Summer Reading Programs and the Junior Library Guild subscriptions.

The group is looking for used books, DVDs, CD’s and other media in good condition. Of special interest are history and military books, biographies, literary classics, North Carolina and regional titles, children’s books, academic books, current text books and hardcover cookbooks.

Donations are tax deductible and receipts are provided upon request. Books may be dropped off in bags or boxes at the first floor information desk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For further information, larger donations or special collections, email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-761-0736.