Ask SAM: Where can we go for COVID testing? The places we've checked said we don't qualify.

Q: My wife and I wanted to get Covid testing done. We are 76 and 75. We hear anyone who wants to be tested can get it done. We went through the CVS online program to make a drive-thru appointment. After putting in our ages and answering the questions asked, we were advised we did not qualify for testing. I went through the Novant GoHealth web site to set up an appointment for testing. We put in our ages and answered the questions. We were advised that we qualified, without a co-pay from our insurance. We were given appointments at 12:40 p.m. and 1 p.m. At 12:15 p.m., while enroute to the appointment, we received confirmation of the appointments.
This was followed by some text questions (the same ones answered with our initial entry for appointment). A few minutes later we were asked, “Why do you want to be tested.” We advised we were going to have a house guest who had been tested and we wanted to be sure.
In a few minutes we received a text advising we did not qualify for testing. What does it take to qualify? Does the fact that both are past our 75th birthday not factor in? Why, when answering questions we are advised we are OK, and scheduled for an appointment, then later answering the same questions we find we do not qualify? Needless to say, we are very disappointed with how this went down. And, very disappointed we cannot get testing done, that “anyone can get it if they want it.” Plus, the questions asked are yes or no and do not allow for any gray area.
J.L.K.
Answer: Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, explained how his department handles COVID-19 testing: "Anyone that attends a no-cost testing event coordinated by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health may get tested. Please see our website for a list of site locations, dates and times, https://www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/assets/documents/CommunityTesting.pdf.” He added that “different companies have different criteria for testing. If attending a site other than ones coordinated by Forsyth County Department of Public Health, please contact their corporate office for guidance.”
Q: Where can I find an Angel tree in Winston-Salem? We want to give to a child for Christmas.
P.D.
Answer: Bob Campbell, the marketing and public relations director for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem explained how the Angel Tree is working this year: “Angels may be found at participating Allegacy Credit Union locations. Or call 336-245-2083 to adopt. Angels may be returned by Dec. 10 to our offices at 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or directly to our Christmas Warehouse at 4035 Reynolds Court, in the Whitaker Park development off Reynolds Boulevard. Warehouse hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.”
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
SAM is planning to run a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day. Managers or owners can let us know that they will be open at asksam@wsjournal.com to be included on the list. Include the address, hours, and if reservations are required.
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
