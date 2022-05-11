Ask SAM: Where did this term come from?

Q: Can you tell us where the expression “never look a gift horse in the mouth” originated? I thought of it when Rich Strike, the 80-1 shot, won the Kentucky Derby Saturday and then tried to bite the pony on the way to the winner’s circle.

J.L.

Answer: Rich Strike was able to enter the derby Friday when another horse, Ethereal Road, had to drop out. The Louisville Courier Journal reported that Rich Strike earned a payday of $1,860,000 for winning the derby. His racing earnings prior to the derby totaled $111,289.

Eric Reed, the horse's trainer, said that plans are for Rich Strike to run at the Preakness race on May 21.

According to vocabulary.com a “gift horse” is a gift. The saying “don’t look a gift horse in the mouth” means don't look at the teeth of a horse someone has given you to try to determine the age and possible value of the horse.

Especially, if the giver is standing there while you do it, that would be rude.

A little more Kentucky Derby trivia from CBS Sports. The biggest longshot to win the race was Donerail, at odds of 91-1 in 1913. Rich Strike, 80-1 in 2022 was second and third was Country House in 2019 with odds of 65-1.

Q: What, if anything, can I do about spam calls? I get two or three calls every day. I’m a senior citizen and this is annoying to me.

L.W.

Answer: The first option is to sign up for the Do Not Call Registry. You can get to it on the Federal Trade Commission's website, FTC.gov., but because many of the scammers are offshore, it won't stop them. For that, you might want to consider call-blocking technology. The FTC explains that the type of phone you have — traditional landline, mobile, or a home phone using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) — will determine the type of technology you'll need.

The FTC said: "Many cellphones come with menu options that let you block calls from specific numbers, though there might be a limit to how many numbers you can block. Mobile phones also typically have features like Do Not Disturb, where you can set hours during which calls will go straight to voicemail."

You can also download an app to block calls. The major service providers have spam/call blocking services provided in every plan. For a few dollars per month per line, you can get an upgraded package. Check with your provider for details.

For landlines, the FTC recommends a call-blocking device. "If your home phone is a traditional landline that doesn't use the internet (VoIP), you can buy and install a call-blocking device. Call-blocking devices are typically small boxes you attach to your phone. Some devices use databases of known scam numbers but let you add numbers you want blocked. Other devices rely on you to create and update your own of numbers to block."

Check with your provider for their recommendations.

For people using Voice over IP, built-in call-blocking features are probably in the settings for the device. Again, check with your provider for specific questions.

One last way to deal with unwanted callers, regardless of the device you have, is don't answer the phone if you don't recognize the number. If they leave a message, you can decide if it's a legitimate call and return it; if they don't leave a message, figure it's a robo or spam call.

