Ask SAM: Where do I go for my second COVID-19 shot?

Q: My wife and I received our first COVID-19 shot at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Highland Avenue. We have been given a date for our second shot for Jan. 29. Will that shot also be given at the health department or someplace else?

B.C.

Answer: Because you're getting your shot after Jan. 24, you'll need to go to Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, said Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director for the county health department.

“All Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be relocated to Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds as of Jan. 24," he said. "If you received your first dose at the FCDPH and your appointment for your second dose is on or after January 24th, you will need to go to the fairgrounds for the second vaccine.”

Q: Can you tell us what’s going on with the U.S. Postal Service? It used to take 5-6 days for mail delivery; now it takes 17 days. My bill payments were late because of the delays with the mail. The letter box at Sherwood Plaza was stuffed on Jan. 18. Does the post office pick up mail from letter boxes on the weekend and holidays? Why all the delays?

C.Y.