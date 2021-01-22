Ask SAM: Where do I go for my second COVID-19 shot?

Q: My wife and I received our first COVID-19 shot at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health on Highland Avenue. We have been given a date for our second shot for Jan. 29. Will that shot also be given at the health department or someplace else?
B.C.
Answer: Because you're getting your shot after Jan. 24, you'll need to go to Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, said Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director for the county health department.
“All Forsyth County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be relocated to Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds as of Jan. 24," he said. "If you received your first dose at the FCDPH and your appointment for your second dose is on or after January 24th, you will need to go to the fairgrounds for the second vaccine.”
Q: Can you tell us what’s going on with the U.S. Postal Service? It used to take 5-6 days for mail delivery; now it takes 17 days. My bill payments were late because of the delays with the mail. The letter box at Sherwood Plaza was stuffed on Jan. 18. Does the post office pick up mail from letter boxes on the weekend and holidays? Why all the delays?
C.Y.
Answer: Holidays and the pandemic are the problem, a spokesman for the post office said.
“The Postal Service experienced recent delays related to historic volumes of holiday mail while facing unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic," Philip Bogenberger told SAM. “Our service standards have returned to normal in most areas and we expect operations will be normal soon at the most impacted postal facilities.
The box at Sherwood Plaza is picked up six days a week, Bogenberger said. SAM will note that Monday was a holiday for the Postal Service.
"We will review the collection box at this location to determine if adjustments need to be made to collection times. Also, we ask customers to only put letter-sized and flat mail pieces in the boxes.”
Q: Why are there five different speed limits on New Walkertown Road between Dellabrook Road and Carver School Road? From Dellabrook to Waterworks Road, the speed limit is 45 mph. From Waterworks Road to the Jetway Shopping Center, the speed limit is 35. From Jetway to the middle of Lakeside Apartments, the speed limit is 45. From the middle of Lakeside Apartments to Bowen Boulevard the speed limit is 35, but from Bowen to Carver School Road the speed limit is 45. Shouldn't there be one set speed through this area?
M.M.
Answer: The lower speed limits are in places where there are bus stops or pedestrian crossings, said John Couch, an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“We checked our speed ordinances and the area of concern has an ordinance for 45 mph," he said. "We reviewed the speed limit signs in the field and verified this being the case. There are some pedestrian warning signs with 35 mph advisories installed around the bus stops which may be what the citizen is referring. These are in place to advise motorists that pedestrian activity in that immediate area is possible and to adjust their speed when these conditions are present.”
