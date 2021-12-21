Ask SAM: Where does the tradition of hanging up Christmas stockings come from?

Q: Who came up with the names for Santa's reindeer? And is it Donder or Donner? I've seen it both ways.

Y.C.

Answer: The names of Santa's reindeer first appeared in the poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," which was first published Dec. 23, 1823, in the Sentinel newspaper in Troy, New York. The reindeer are listed as Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Dunder and Blixem.

Dunder and Blixem took their names from the Dutch-American words for "thunder" and "lightning." Some people consider this evidence that the poem was written by Henry Livingston, who was of Dutch descent, and not Clement Clarke Moore, who is credited as the author. The poem was published anonymously at first.

Over time, Dunder was renamed Donder. Blixem's name changed to Blixen, most probably to rhyme with Vixen, and later became Blitzen, the German word for lightning.

The writer of the story "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Robert L. May, referred to Donner as one of the reindeer instead of the more common (at that time) Donder.