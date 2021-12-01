Ask SAM: Where have all the birds gone?

Q: I have an unopened bag of mixed bird seed (mostly black oil sunflower seeds and nuts) left over from last year. Is it safe to give it to the birds this year, or should I throw it out and buy new fresh seed for my bird feeders?
K.K.
Answer: Ron Morris, the birding columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal said, “It's best to discard old seeds and replace with fresh. The birds will appreciate your efforts.”
Q: Where are the birds? No birds at my feeder the past month. I tried cleaning it and got new seed but still none.
J.W.
Answer: Morris also provided the answer to this question from the American Bird Conservancy.
In a 2019 study by researchers at seven institutions, including the American Bird Conservancy and reported in Science, the scientific journal, we have lost about 3 billion birds since 1970.
According to ABC, “Common birds are rapidly becoming rare, and grassland birds inhabiting agricultural areas have been particularly hard hit, with once abundant birds such as Eastern Meadowlark suffering drastic 75% declines.”
Scientists say one of the leading causes of the decline is the destruction of the birds’ habitat.
“Habitat loss occurs when land is converted for agriculture, development, resource extraction, and other uses. Habitat degradation is a second cause of losses. In this case, habitat doesn't disappear outright but becomes less able to support birds, such as when habitat is fragmented, altered by invasive plants, or when water quality is compromised,” according to ABC.
It’s going to take a concerted effort to stop the bird population decline.
“We need to act to reverse these declines through a combination of reducing threats causing bird mortality such as collisions with infrastructure, and protecting important bird habitats, including wintering grounds and essential stopover areas for migration. Fortunately, the remarkable recovery of waterfowl populations, sustained now for decades, to say nothing of the endangered bird species returned from the brink of extinction, demonstrate that coordinated, sustained conservation action works, according to ABC.
For more information about helping to stop the bird population decline, go to www.ABCbirds.org.
Deer attacks dog
J.K. sent in a warning about dogs being attacked by deer.
"Before this past week, I was operating under the assumption that deer would be scared off a dog and would never attack a dog. That was not correct.
“A sister of my friend just had her dog attacked by a deer, here in the Winston-Salem area. They live in a house with a fenced yard surrounded by woods with deer activity.
“Their 65-pound golden retriever was attacked by a buck, evidently after the dog chased away a doe. I saw the video, which clearly showed the deer running across the yard to brazenly attack the dog.
“The dog suffered multiple puncture wounds and a collapsed lung. The owner saw it happen and ran out to the yard waving a large towel, which scared the deer away.
"It is expected that the dog will survive."
