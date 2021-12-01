Ask SAM: Where have all the birds gone?

Q: I have an unopened bag of mixed bird seed (mostly black oil sunflower seeds and nuts) left over from last year. Is it safe to give it to the birds this year, or should I throw it out and buy new fresh seed for my bird feeders?

K.K.

Answer: Ron Morris, the birding columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal said, “It's best to discard old seeds and replace with fresh. The birds will appreciate your efforts.”

Q: Where are the birds? No birds at my feeder the past month. I tried cleaning it and got new seed but still none.

J.W.

Answer: Morris also provided the answer to this question from the American Bird Conservancy.

In a 2019 study by researchers at seven institutions, including the American Bird Conservancy and reported in Science, the scientific journal, we have lost about 3 billion birds since 1970.

According to ABC, “Common birds are rapidly becoming rare, and grassland birds inhabiting agricultural areas have been particularly hard hit, with once abundant birds such as Eastern Meadowlark suffering drastic 75% declines.”