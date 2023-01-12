Ask SAM: Where is leaf-collection?

Q: I am writing about the service of my mail carrier for the last few weeks. I live off Reynolda Road near Reynolda Manor. I have had several mail carriers delivering my mail from early in the morning to 7 p.m. One carrier said no one wants to take this route.

P.N.

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, said that the holidays had a lot to do with delivery times.

“Postal Service carriers deliver earlier in the day and later in the evening during the holiday season due to high volumes of mail and packages.

“Customers with mail delivery questions should contact their local post office.”

Q: How deep into a yard does Duke Energy have as a right of way? I was told was told it was more than homeowners realize.

P.H.

Answer: Here is how Duke Energy explains what a right of way is: “A right of way is a type of easement or agreement that grants a utility the right to use, access or transit a piece of property.

“An easement is typically granted by property owners to an electric utility for the purpose of constructing and maintaining power lines and other equipment.

“Before a power line is built, Duke Energy acquires easements from property owners along the selected route.”

Jimmy Flythe, the director of government and community relations for Duke Energy Central Region, explained how far a Duke Energy right of way extends.

“Typically, our right-of-way for overhead power lines in residential areas is 15 feet on each side of the pole and center wire.

“Most of the time the lines are built along a road, so the easement extends 15 feet into a yard.”

Q: I’ve noticed a couple of streetlights are burned out in my neighborhood and also one is purple. Who do I notify?

B.H.

Answer: Duke Energy is responsible for maintaining streetlights. Last year, they told us that the streetlights that glow a purple color are due to a manufacturing flaw. Duke Energy is replacing them as they find them, or they are reported.

The manufacturer is covering the cost.

There are several ways to report a light that needs to be replaced, according to Flythe, the Duke Energy spokesman.

He recommends customers go to duke-energy.com/outages and click the “Request a light repair” link. Once you choose your location, you’ll get a map that can be searched by address. Click on the light in question to request service.

Leaf pick-upSAM has heard from several people asking about leaf pick-up. Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that crews have started working in quadrant three, which includes the Peace Haven Road area.

“Pickup will continue until all areas have been serviced,” Campbell said.

Thank youI want to thank a super nice guy, again, named Jody, who pumped and paid for my gas at the Shell Station on South Main Street, near U.S. 52 on Jan. 7. God bless you always. P.T.