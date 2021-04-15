Ask SAM: Where is my stimulus payment?

SAM has begun getting questions from people who have not received their $1,400 Economic Impact Payment (stimulus payment). The IRS has quite a bit of information about the third stimulus payment on its website, IRS.gov.

The agency began sending out payments on March 11. It will continue to send payments throughout the year as tax returns are processed. Payments are sent by direct deposit, a check in the mail or a debit card.

The third round is being sent in phases as tax returns are being processed.

On March 30, the IRS announced it was working toward payments to Social Security and other federal beneficiaries beginning April 3-4. The payments were going to be sent electronically and should have been received on April 7.

If your bank information has changed, the IRS will attempt to send it to the bank account it has on file. When the bank returns it, the IRS will mail a check to the address it has on file.

The IRS said that the easiest way to update your information with them is to file a 2020 tax return with the correct information.

You can check the status of your payment by using the Get My Payment link on IRS.gov. You can also put a routing and account numbers for a bank account or other financial product.