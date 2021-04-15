Ask SAM: Where is my stimulus payment?

SAM has begun getting questions from people who have not received their $1,400 Economic Impact Payment (stimulus payment). The IRS has quite a bit of information about the third stimulus payment on its website, IRS.gov.
The agency began sending out payments on March 11. It will continue to send payments throughout the year as tax returns are processed. Payments are sent by direct deposit, a check in the mail or a debit card.
The third round is being sent in phases as tax returns are being processed.
On March 30, the IRS announced it was working toward payments to Social Security and other federal beneficiaries beginning April 3-4. The payments were going to be sent electronically and should have been received on April 7.
If your bank information has changed, the IRS will attempt to send it to the bank account it has on file. When the bank returns it, the IRS will mail a check to the address it has on file.
The IRS said that the easiest way to update your information with them is to file a 2020 tax return with the correct information.
You can check the status of your payment by using the Get My Payment link on IRS.gov. You can also put a routing and account numbers for a bank account or other financial product.
The IRS asks that people not call the customer-service centers because the representatives will not be able to provide you with any information about your payment or to update your information.
Shredding reminder
- Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Bermuda Run Town Hall, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158. The cost is $5, cash only, per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.
- Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will accept monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women. Make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMC-Circle 5. For more information, call the church 336-765-5561 or go to www.mttaborumc.org.
- New Philadelphia Moravian Church 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. They will unload. You do not have to get out of your vehicle. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call 336-413-4298 or go to www.newphilly.org.
- Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a Shamrock Shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cost is $5 for each box or bag or a donation. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.
Make your wishes knownToday is National Healthcare Decisions Day. The folks at Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice) encourage everyone to make advance healthcare decisions and make your wishes known.
They hold free workshops each Tuesday to help people draw up health care powers of attorney, and living wills.
Letting your family, friends and healthcare providers know what your wishes are and having them in writing, is the best way to make sure it’s handled your way.
For more information, go to GotPlans123.org or call 336-768-3972. To register for a workshop, email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org