Ask SAM: Where is my tax refund?

Q: My federal tax was electronically accepted on March 9, but have not received my refund. I have checked all information to be sure everything was correctly filled out. I have tried numerous times to reach a person at the IRS number to no avail. Even the local Greensboro office does not take calls. The IRS website indicates electronically refunds should have been processed before now.
Answer: The IRS is behind in processing tax returns, meaning that filers are waiting up to eight weeks for refunds in some cases.
Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the IRS in Charlotte, outlined the steps to take to check on a refund:
*Go into the tax software used to submit the tax return and make sure you have confirmation the tax return was complete and submitted. Sometimes filers will stop short of hitting submit on accident.
*Go to www.irs.gov/refunds and enter the information requested. This will provide the status of the refund.
*Make an appointment with the Greensboro office. The appointment number for Greensboro is 844-545-5640. The link to the NC offices information page is: www.irs.gov/help/contact-my-local-office-in-north-carolina
*The IRS can hold refunds for back taxes owed or other issues possibly mandated by a court (for example: child support).
SAM will have more about tax refunds in Friday's column.
Update on flights to New York
Several weeks ago a reader asked when air service from Piedmont Triad International Airport to LaGuardia Airport would resume. At that time, airport officials said they had not heard from airlines about resuming flights, but that changed Wednesday.
Officials at PTI announced that American Airlines will offer nonstop service once a day beginning June 3. Tickets are available at www.aa.com.
Delta will begin two nonstop flights a day June 5. Tickets are available at www.delta.com.
Coyote watch
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is reminding people that coyote sightings will become more prevalent in the next several weeks because they will be foraging for food for their new-born pups.
“Coyotes prefer to build their dens away from human activity, but in North Carolina that can still mean contact with people. As coyotes wander in search of food, which can include wild fruit, small mammals, and this year’s increased number of nutritious cicadas, they can enter residential areas, especially if food is plentiful,” the commission said.
The commission recommends cleaning up and removing such outdoor food sources as pet food, food waste, fallen fruit and bird feeders. Keep cats and small dogs on leashes when they are outside.
As soon as the pups can survive outside of the den, the parent coyotes will abandon the den.
“Coyotes rarely attack people, preferring to avoid us entirely or keep their distance. If you are walking a small dog and a coyote seems to take interest, pick up the dog and act threatening toward the coyote. They are opportunistic hunters and prefer an easy meal over one that puts them at risk.”
