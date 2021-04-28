Ask SAM: Where is my tax refund?

Q: My federal tax was electronically accepted on March 9, but have not received my refund. I have checked all information to be sure everything was correctly filled out. I have tried numerous times to reach a person at the IRS number to no avail. Even the local Greensboro office does not take calls. The IRS website indicates electronically refunds should have been processed before now.

C.L.

Answer: The IRS is behind in processing tax returns, meaning that filers are waiting up to eight weeks for refunds in some cases.

Richard Dawson, a spokesman for the IRS in Charlotte, outlined the steps to take to check on a refund:

*Go into the tax software used to submit the tax return and make sure you have confirmation the tax return was complete and submitted. Sometimes filers will stop short of hitting submit on accident.

*Go to www.irs.gov/refunds and enter the information requested. This will provide the status of the refund.