Ask SAM: Where is the origin of the term 'hunker down'?

Walmart recently announced the increase in pay for its 12,000 long-haul truck drivers. The company will also offer incentives for other transportation employees.

Q: During news reports about Hurricane Ian and many other storms I have heard the term “hunker down.” Where does this term come from?

J.L

Answer: According to a September 2017 article in the Wall Street Journal, a lot of terms we use in hurricane coverage are old expressions from seafarers. For example, the term “riding out the storm,” describes a ship, crew, and passengers during especially bad weather.

The term hunker down, though, first started appearing in Scotland in the 18th century. It means squatting down on the balls of your feet. The term was in a 1720 poem, “And hunk’ring down upon the cald Grass.”

This is the verse that hunkering down appears in. It is from Merry Tales for the Lang Nights of Winter, by Alexander Pennecuik, a Scottish doctor and poet.

"And hunk'ring down upon the cald Grass,

"A Thistle on the Grave jagged her A---e,

"She thought her B---ks was touch'd by old Cuff,

"Thrusting his Hand up thro' the Turff;

"She ran away crying five times or six,

"Dead or alive ye mind your auld Tricks."

By the late 19th century and early 20th century, the term had made its way to the United States, but the meaning had changed.

A 1903 book from Missouri “defined the phrase as ‘to get down to one’s work,’” the article said.

President Lyndon Johnson brought the term into politics when he would describe major difficulties by saying his only option was to, “hunker down like a jackass in a hailstorm and take it.”

The article said that recently another phrase has been gaining popularity, "bunker down."  

"Bunker down makes sense semantically, since an underground bunker is a place where you could imagine riding out a storm."

Q: What happened to Ford Hatchett, a reporter for WXII who has been MIA for the past few weeks?

J.L

Answer: Hatchett has been on vacation, said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII.

“Ford was on vacation for a week only. He was back on the air on Sunday and again yesterday,” she said on Tuesday.

Q: I’m cleaning out my parents’ home and there is a set of encyclopedias that is still very good shape. Is there any organization that will take them?

T.W.

Answer: Unfortunately, there aren't many uses for a set of encyclopedias as the information in them may be outdated.

Book-donation drives that we have covered in recent years have specifically said that they don't take old encyclopedias, and most book resellers don't want them, either. 

Encyclopedias need to be disposed of in your regular household trash. If they are heavily illustrated, you may want to see if any daycare centers want them to cut out the art and use in craft projects.

Hamfest is coming up

The Forsyth Amateur Radio Club will have its Winston-Salem Fall Fest from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Robinhood Road Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem.

Equipment and other goods will be for sale, and you can learn about amateur radio.

Admission is $5.

For more information, go to www.w4nc.com or email hamfest@w4nc.com.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Related to this story

