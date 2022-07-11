Ask SAM: Where is the TV grid that used to be in Saturday's paper?

Q: Why wasn’t there a TV book in Saturday’s Journal?

S.C.

Answer: The Journal has stopped publishing a weekly TV book, said Managing Editor Jeri Young.

Instead, the Journal now publishes a daily list of “Best Bets,” created by a group of TV editors.

“There are so many channels now that it’s almost impossible to completely list everything on television,” Young said. “It made it difficult to publish the kind of guide we thought our readers deserved.”

The Journal has gone back to offering a daily guide, put together by TV editors. You can find those recommendations in today’s edition on B4.

For readers who want to continue to use grids, the Journal is offering TV Weekly. TV Weekly provides detailed, daily grid TV listings along with dedicated movie and sports sections. Plus, the 48-page magazine includes features and columns from its sister publication — TV Guide Magazine — an arbiter of quality television programming since 1953. For information on how to order TV Weekly and have it delivered to your home, please see the contact information on B4 of today’s edition.

Q: Will the city turn off the flashing stop lights downtown and let the lights operate on a regular cycle during the National Black Theater Festival? I’ve seen several near misses with people not understanding what they are supposed to do.

J.J.

Answer: Alex Stone, who works in the city's Department of Transportation, said some changes will be made to accommodate festival crowds.

“During special events there are times where City of Winston-Salem DOT will make signal operation and traffic control adjustments for large scale events such as the Black Theatre Festival. We typically make these adjustments in conjunction with street/lane closures and traffic control assistance from WSPD, other city staff, and event coordinators.

“Leading up to the Black Theater Festival we will be assessing areas that will have the most traffic and pedestrian impact and make adjustments as needed," Stone said.