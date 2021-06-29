Ask SAM: Where to see fireworks on July 4 — and how to keep the pets safe

Today's column is on pet safety and things to do this weekend.
Here are some tips for keeping pets safe during Fourth of July firework celebrations from Kirsten Peek, the public affairs manager for the Humane Society of the United States:
- Leave pets at home and inside. Fireworks can be terrifying to pets, even pets who are accustomed to being around people and commotion.
- Create a home sanctuary. Secure your pet in an area of your home where he or she is safe, comfortable and sheltered from any outside noise and lights. An interior room without immediate access to the outside is preferred. Playing a radio with relaxing music may help mask the sound of fireworks.
- Pet-proof your home. When scared, some animals may become destructive, so be sure to remove anything from reach that can become damaged or may harm the pet if chewed or eaten.
- Identification is essential. Pets may panic, escape and become lost. Updated identification is critical to ensuring lost pets are reunited with their families. Ideal identification is both a tag and microchip. Make sure your chip is registered.
Consult a veterinarian for pets with anxiety. Consult your veterinarian to seek out remedies to lower your pet’s stress level if this is a known issue.
Celebration at Truist Stadium
The Winston-Salem Dash and the City of Winston-Salem will have a community Independence Weekend Celebration Saturday at Truist Stadium. Gates open at 2:45 p.m.
The celebration will include a Disco Turkeys baseball game at 3, live music featuring Watchtower at 6, Thomas Mac at 7:30 and Cooper Alan, a Winston-Salem native Nashville recording artist at 8:15. There will also be food trucks, and fireworks at 9:30.
Tickets are $15 and are available at wsdash.com or by calling 336-714-2287.
Parking at Dash controlled lots is $5 and free parking with a shuttle is available at Center City Garage on Fourth Street. The shuttle runs every 10 minutes.
Anniversary of the first July 4 celebration
The anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Salem Square. It was celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783, and is recognized as the nation’s first July 4 celebration due to documentation by the Moravian Church.
This year’s gathering on Salem Square will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world.
Fireworks at Quarry Park
The Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will have a fireworks display Sunday night.
The fireworks will be launched from the high ground in Quarry Park and should be visible from vantage points throughout the city.
However, as a safety precaution the park itself will be closed and spectators may not watch the fireworks from park grounds.
Parking to watch the fireworks will be available at Salem Lake Park, 815 Salem Lake Road; and Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive.
Quarry Park will close at 3 p.m. Sunday to allow the fireworks company to set up for the show.
The fireworks will begin after the sun has set and completely.
That sparkler burns at 1200 degrees. Here's what you should know before playing with fireworks this July 4.
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
20200629w_nws_fireworks
With the lack of professional fireworks displays ...
With the lack of professional fireworks displays because of COVID-19 restrictions, local fire officials are urging residents to think carefully before lighting their own — especially this year.
“Something that we have encountered this year, that we probably have not encountered before, is the high rate of usage of hand sanitizer,” said Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church.
That’s worrisome because hand sanitizer contains a high level of alcohol, which is flammable.
“Make sure that you wash your hands with soap and water before you use fireworks,” Church said.
He urged people to avoid lighting fireworks altogether. But if they do, he advised, parents should not allow their children to handle sparklers.
“A sparkler burns at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, that’s really, really hot,” he said. “These fireworks, as harmless as they seem, can really cause a lot of injuries.”
Sparkler injuries
Fires
What’s illegal in North Carolina?
What’s illegal in North Carolina?
All fireworks that leave the ground or explode are illegal without a license, including bottle rockets, firecrackers and ground spinners. That leaves such things as sparklers, poppers, snake and glow worms, and smoke devices.
Who gets hurt — and how?
Injuries by gender, type
Injury ages
Injuries to the body
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101