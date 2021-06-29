Ask SAM: Where to see fireworks on July 4 — and how to keep the pets safe

The celebration will include a Disco Turkeys baseball game at 3, live music featuring Watchtower at 6, Thomas Mac at 7:30 and Cooper Alan, a Winston-Salem native Nashville recording artist at 8:15. There will also be food trucks, and fireworks at 9:30.

Tickets are $15 and are available at wsdash.com or by calling 336-714-2287.

Parking at Dash controlled lots is $5 and free parking with a shuttle is available at Center City Garage on Fourth Street. The shuttle runs every 10 minutes.

Anniversary of the first July 4 celebration

The anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Salem Square. It was celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783, and is recognized as the nation’s first July 4 celebration due to documentation by the Moravian Church.

This year’s gathering on Salem Square will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world.

Fireworks at Quarry Park

The Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will have a fireworks display Sunday night.