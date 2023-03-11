Q: With the news about the Stevens Center renovation beginning this year, where will Winston-Salem Symphony performances be held during the renovation period?

B.M.

Answer: The Winston-Salem Symphony will return to a former home during the renovations, said Joey Burdette, the marketing and communications manager for the symphony.

“In the 2023-2024 season, the primary home for Winston-Salem Symphony Classics Series concerts will be R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem.

“The Symphony already uses Reynolds Auditorium for its Pops Series concerts, and it was the Symphony’s home for decades before the Stevens Center opened in 1983.

“By moving to Reynolds, the Symphony can offer more of the highly coveted aisle seats and free onsite parking.

“The Symphony looks forward to announcing its new Music Director this summer and will work with him or her to creatively explore other venue possibilities throughout the community.”

Q: Is there a place locally where monarch butterfly larvae can be purchased or gotten free?

M.C.

Answer: There are a couple of ways to get butterflies to visit in your yard. Leslie Rose, a horticulture and agricultural extension agent for the N.C. Extension, Forsyth County Center, has some suggestions about how to get butterflies flying at your house.

To get larvae locally, Rose recommended checking All-A-Flutter Farms, 7850-B Clinard Farms Road Road, High Point. Their website is All-A-Flutter.com, their phone number is 336-454-5651 and email is allaflut-terfarms@gmail.com. Check their website for the plans they offer.

In addition, Rose suggested planting milkweed to attract butterflies.

“If you plant milkweed, which is a host plant for monarch butterflies, in your garden, the butterflies may visit and lay eggs in your garden this summer. That is one way to get free caterpillars.

“Many local nurseries and plant sales are selling milkweed now, or it can be grown from seed. Asclepias tuberosa is often the easiest to find for sale. I would not recommend Asclepias syriaca (Common milkweed) for urban gardens because it does tend to spread and take over.

“Milkweed should be planted later in the spring (mid-April or after),” she said.

Pet vaccination/microchip clinic

Humane Solution is holding a vaccine, microchip, and nail trim clinic for dogs and cats from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 25 at First Christian Church, 625 Meadowbrook Drive, King. The clinic is by appointment only. Registration is required. Register online at humanesolution.org/clinic-registration.html. The registration deadline is March 18. Dogs must securely leashed and cats must be in carriers.

Spay-neuter vouchers will be available at the clinic. An appointment is not needed to buy a voucher. Vouchers are $45/cat and $60/dog. Proof of income and/or government assistance is required to buy a voucher.

For everyone’s safety, if your pet is feral, overprotective, or ill-tempered, this clinic would not be a good place for your pet to be treated. Contact your vet for a more appropriate location.

The cost is $10 for rabies vaccine, one year and three-year. For three-year, proof of previous vaccination must be presented. The cost for distemper vaccines, either cat or dog, is $10. The nail trim is $10. The cost of a PetLink microchip, including registration, is $25.

For more information or to register, go to humanesolution.org.