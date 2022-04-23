Ask SAM: Where's my state tax refund?

Q: I received confirmation that my North Carolina tax return was accepted on 3/2/2022. I have yet to receive my refund and the state website is not providing any updates. Do you know when we will get refunds deposited?

Answer: Dia Harris, the director of public affairs for the N.C. Department of Revenue, explained what is going on with tax refunds.

“When NCDOR began accepting taxpayer returns on March 1, there were approximately 1 million returns in the cue, resulting in a backlog.”

Harris said that the department is working seven days a week to get through the logjam and get refunds processed.

“As we continue to work through the backlog and process returns, we are working toward reducing the time it takes to process returns and distribute refunds.

“The Department began issuing refunds the first full week in April. We appreciate the public’s continued patience,” Harris said.

Q: There is a hazardous situation on N.C. 67 just beyond Old Richmond Grill. As you sit on Ellen Avenue trying to enter traffic, there is a limb that is blocking the view of approaching traffic.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County said that crews will check the location.

“NCDOT will investigate the sight distance at this location and take appropriate action to clear any brush or tree limbs blocking motorists' view, to the extent possible based on available right of way.

“Citizens can also report road problems online through the NCDOT website at https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/default.aspx.”

Q: I am totally out of fresh pinto beans and sliced country ham. Is there another store that sells pinto beans in the barrel and will slice country ham to order?

Answer: Michael Hastings, the food editor at the Winston-Salem Journal, found bulk pintos and country ham sliced to order but the stores aren’t in Winston-Salem.

John Crutchfield, the owner of Musten & Crutchfield market in Kernersville, said that he has pintos in 25, 50, and 100 pound bags.

If you have your own whole ham he may be able to slice it, depending on how thin you want it.

“The tricky part is that the ham must be in the original wrapping and have a USDA stamp on it. If they do not have the stamp, they will have to find a place that is not inspected by the health department or the USDA to have it cut.

“The other issue with cutting country ham is the thickness. We use a bandsaw to make the cut and can only cut so thin,” Crutchfield said.

Pintos are also available at Big River General Store in Yadkinville. It is located at 116 W. Maple St., Yadkinville. The phone number is 336-849-4172.

You can find them on Facebook by searching for Big River General Store.

Jess Nick Riffey, the owner said, that pintos at Big River are available in 10, 50, and 100 pound bags and also by the pound, loose.

Free shredding event Tuesday

AARP Triad Region, Forsyth AARP chapter 1797 and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will have a free shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. There is a four box maximum per person.

