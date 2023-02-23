Q: I have missed seeing Sharon Randall article each Saturday. I always looked forward to her articles. She always talked about her family and other interesting things. Has the Journal stopped publishing her articles? I sure would like to see it again.

N.M.

Answer: Sharon Randall stopped writing her column at the end of 2022.

In her Dec. 31 column, Randall told her readers what was going on.

“OK, I’ll say it: This is my final column. That decision is one of the hardest I have ever made. But it’s entirely my choice. I feel led, not forced, to stop.

“I’ve written a column most every week for nearly 32 years. It’s been a dream job for me. Those of you who read it, the editors who edited it and the newspapers that published it, made that dream a reality.

“I cannot thank you enough.”

Randall had a request for her readers:

“Please keep sharing your stories with your children and grandchildren and anyone who will listen — and ask them to share their stories with you.

“Our stories tell us who we are, that we are all different in ways that make us interesting, but so much alike in the ways that matter most — the matters of the heart. The best stories turn strangers into friends.

“Thank you for letting me share with you my stories and my life.

“It has been such a pleasure.”

You can still keep up with Randall at sharonrandall.com.

Back issues of newspapersLibrary patrons can access free digital back issues of the Winston-Salem Journal and the Twin City Sentinel.

The issues, which are available on a trial basis, can be found at the North Carolina Room’s website, https://northcarolinaroom.wordpress.com.

Click on the “Free Digital Trial” banner. Use your library card to access the newspapers.

Back issues of the Journal are from 1902 to 1997 and the Twin City Sentinel are from 1906 to 1985.

The pages look like they did in the original print form.

SAM will admit to spending time (OK a lot of time) Wednesday looking at back issues. If you are a native or have lived here for many years, it’s a walk down memory lane.

If you’re new to town, it’s a look at the past and the people and events that helped shape the community.

The trial ends April 15.

Friday’s the dayAfter two years of having to cancel its main fundraiser because of the COVID pandemic, the Twin City Kiwanis Club will have PanJam ‘23 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Benton Convention Center, 300 W. Fifth St., in downtown Winston-Salem. This will be the club’s 63rd pancake jamboree. Club members plan to flip more than 10,000 pancakes during the jamboree.

Pancakes will be served continuously during the day. In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, there will be sausage and drinks.

The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit local youth charities and a charity in Vietnam.