Ask SAM: Which GOP senators are up for re-election in 2022?

Q: Which Republican U.S. senators are up for re-election in 2022?
C.T.
Answer: A total of 34 U.S. senate seats will be on the ballot in 2022. Of the seats, 20 are held by Republicans and 14 are held by Democrats, according to rollcall.com.
Of those, three Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election, including Sen. Richard Burr of Winston-Salem. The other not running again are Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania. So far, no Democrats have announced that they will not seek re-election.
This class of senators was elected in the November 2016 and sworn in Jan. 3, 2017.
Their terms will expire Jan. 3, 2023.
The Republican seats that will be up for re-election are: Roy Blunt, (MO); John Boozman, (AR); Burr, (NC); Mike Crapo, (ID); Chuck Grassley, (IA); John Hoeven, (ND); Ron Johnson, (WI); John Kennedy, (LA); James Lankford, (OK); Mike Lee, (UT); Jerry Moran, (KS); Lisa Murkowski, (AK); Rand Paul, (KY); Portman, (OH); Marco Rubio, (FL); Tim Scott, (SC); Richard Shelby, (AL); John Thune, (SD); Toomey, (PA); and Todd Young, (IN).
The Democratic seats are: Michael Bennet, (CO); Richard Blumenthal, (CT); Catherine Cortez Masto, (NV); Tammy Duckworth, (IL); Margaret Wood Hassan, (NH); Mark Kelly, (AZ); Patrick Leahy, (VT); Patty Murray, (WA); Alex Padilla, (CA); Brian Schatz, (HI); Charles Schumer, (NY); Chris Van Hollen, (MD); Raphael Warnock, (GA); and Ron Wyden, (OR).
Q: Why don't people get a COVID-19 shot when they are in the hospital with congestive heart failure? My 82-year-old cousin in Mooresville was in the hospital and wasn't vaccinated.
D.D.
Answer: Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said there are a number of reasons why people wouldn't be vaccinated during a hospital stay.
“Some hospitals might start vaccinating selected inpatients such as you describe at discharge and a few have already started to do so," he said. "In general, people do not respond with as much of an immune response when vaccinated when they are ill, and if they get one of the possible reactions from the vaccine, which include short term fever or severe fatigue, it could complicate their recovery.”
Q: Robbins Road has been blocked for at least a month or more. How much longer will this road be blocked?
E.B.
Answer: Unfortunately, Robbins Road will remain closed between High Point Road and Jayson Lane for at least a few more months. Officials with the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said that a 72-inch metal pipe under the road has failed and has to be replaced.
They have placed the project on the department’s capital improvement list and are seeking funding for it.
Department officials ask the the Winston-Salem City Council in February to approve funding for the project.
Thank you
Thank you to the woman at the pharmacy at the Walmart off Peters Creek Parkway who offered to help me on Jan. 14 when my credit card was declined. She offered to pay for my prescription but fortunately my problem was quickly solved. My credit card was new and I had not activated it. I was able to step aside and call the credit card company. There are a lot of caring people out there and she’s one of them.
G.S.
