Ask SAM: Which GOP senators are up for re-election in 2022?

Q: Why don't people get a COVID-19 shot when they are in the hospital with congestive heart failure? My 82-year-old cousin in Mooresville was in the hospital and wasn't vaccinated.

D.D.

Answer: Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said there are a number of reasons why people wouldn't be vaccinated during a hospital stay.

“Some hospitals might start vaccinating selected inpatients such as you describe at discharge and a few have already started to do so," he said. "In general, people do not respond with as much of an immune response when vaccinated when they are ill, and if they get one of the possible reactions from the vaccine, which include short term fever or severe fatigue, it could complicate their recovery.”

Q: Robbins Road has been blocked for at least a month or more. How much longer will this road be blocked?

E.B.

Answer: Unfortunately, Robbins Road will remain closed between High Point Road and Jayson Lane for at least a few more months. Officials with the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said that a 72-inch metal pipe under the road has failed and has to be replaced.