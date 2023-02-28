After Sunday’s column asking about a Major League Baseball player who sold cars in Winston-Salem, SAM heard from many readers.

It was Don Cardwell, a Winston-Salem native who returned to the city after he retired from baseball in the early 1970s.

Cardwell, who graduated from the old Gray High School in 1954, started his professional baseball career in 1954 playing minor league ball in Pulaski, Virginia, in the Appalachian League. He was the league Rookie of the Year. The team was part of the Philadelphia Phillies farm system.

His MLB debut was on April 21, 1957, with the Phillies. He played for the Phillies for about three years before being traded to the Chicago Cubs early in the 1960 season.

According to Baseball-Reference.com on his first start as a Cub, Cardwell, “calmly went out and pitched a no-hitter, striking out 7 while only issuing a walk to Alex Grammas in a 4-0 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.”

Society of American Baseball research had this to say about that day. “Cardwell was the first and — to date — last pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his debut with a new team following a trade. He received a bonus of $2,000 to boost his salary to $10,000.” That would be $101,414 in 2023 money.

Cardwell’s 1961 season with the Cubs was likely his best season during his 14-year Major League career. His stats that year included playing in 39 games and pitching 259.1 innings. Cardwell had a 3.82 ERA and a 15-14 record.

Pitchers are not generally thought of as home run hitters, but, throughout his MLB career, Cardwell hit a lot of home runs. He hit five homers in 1960, including one off future Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Aug. 16, 1960, in Los Angles. In all, Cardwell hit 15 home runs that season.

Cardwell played in Pittsburgh from 1963 to 1966, when he was traded to the New York Mets. He was part of the “Miracle Mets,” the winner of the 1969 World Series.

After starting the 1970 season with the Mets, he was traded to the Atlanta Braves, where he retired at the end of the season.

Cardwell came home to Winston-Salem, after retiring. He worked for more than 35 years at Parkway Ford, according to a 2008 story by Journal reporter John Dell about Cardwell’s death.

Cardwell’s willingness to talk to children about baseball was one of the things that people remembered about him. Henry Heidtmann, the former baseball coach at Summit School, said that Cardwell came to the school and “talked to my baseball players about baseball and gave them all signed baseballs.”

Junie Michael, the owner of Parkway Ford, told Dell that “One thing I’ll always remember about Don was the time he had for children when they asked him about baseball. He loved talking to young kids about the game, and that’s when you could see his eyes light up.”

Cardwell died Jan. 14, 2008, of Pick’s Disease, a form of dementia, at the age of 72. He is buried in the Salem Moravian Graveyard.