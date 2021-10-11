Ask SAM: Which Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board members voted against the mask mandate?

Q: I read in the Winston-Salem Journal that three of our school board members voted against the mask mandate. Will you please identify these members?
G.B.
Answer: The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board voted 6-3 on Sept. 28 to continue the mask mandate.
Lisa O’Donnell, the education reporter for the Journal, said in a Sept. 29 story that Dana Caudill Jones, Leah Crowley and Lida Calvert Hayes voted to end the mask mandate.
Malishai Woodbury, the board chairwoman and members Alex Bohannon, Elisabeth Motsinger, Marilyn Parker, Deanna Kaplan and Andrea Bramer voted to continue it.
The board will vote on the policy again later this month.
Q: When will the Fulton Family Y reopen? The facility has not reopened as others in the city/county have.
M.M.
Answer: Michael Bragg, the communications director for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, said that the Fulton Y is currently being used for such youth activities as after-school care and swim team practices.
“Like other organizations during the pandemic, we evaluated our overall operations and shifted resources accordingly. In doing so, we were able to reopen five other Winston-Salem/Forsyth County branches: Jerry Long, Kernersville, Robinhood Road, Winston Lake, and the William G. White, Jr. Family YMCAs,” he said.
The Fulton Y members are able to use the other YMCAs in Northwest North Carolina at no additional cost.
“Currently, our leadership staff is working on a plan to reopen the Fulton Family YMCA again to members in the future. We know how important this Y is to the community and we want to ensure its reopening to members is done in a responsible, sustainable, and efficient manner” Bragg said.
Q: Any idea when Slappy’s will reopen? It’s been closed for renovation for 7-8 months now. Really miss their hot chicken.
M.D.
Answer: No word yet on when the chicken and sides will be available again.
Michael Hastings the Journal’s food editor said, “They have said they will announce on their Facebook page. You can read their occasional updates there.
“They have been selling snacks like almonds (but no chicken) off site at various places.”
You can find out on their Facebook page where they will be selling their snacks.
Q: I have been unable to find Mrs. Hiatt’s pickle products in the grocery stores since the pandemic. Are they planning to resume production? I really miss their chow chow and grape leaf pickles.
C.H.
Answer: SAM checked with a locally owned grocery store and Michael Hastings, and found out that Mrs. Hiatt’s pickles, chow chow and other items are no longer being made. The cannery quietly closed a while ago.
SAM misses their bread and butter pickles.
Honoring a local journalist
Trellis Supportive Care will have its sixth annual Best Life Speaker Series at 1 p.m. Wednesday, online.
This year, Wanda Starke, will be honored with Trellis’s 2021 Best Life Leadership Award. She retired at the end of 2020 as a reporter and anchor at WXII, capping a career of more than 40 years in journalism.
Previous honorees include Clyde Fitzgerald of Second Harvest Food Bank, and Jeff Smith of Smitty’s Notes.
The program speaker will be Celeste Headlee, a journalist, public radio host, and author.
For more information or to reserve a spot, go to BestLifeSeries.org.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101