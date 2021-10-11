Ask SAM: Which Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board members voted against the mask mandate?

The Fulton Y members are able to use the other YMCAs in Northwest North Carolina at no additional cost.

“Currently, our leadership staff is working on a plan to reopen the Fulton Family YMCA again to members in the future. We know how important this Y is to the community and we want to ensure its reopening to members is done in a responsible, sustainable, and efficient manner” Bragg said.

Q: Any idea when Slappy’s will reopen? It’s been closed for renovation for 7-8 months now. Really miss their hot chicken.

Answer: No word yet on when the chicken and sides will be available again.

Michael Hastings the Journal’s food editor said, “They have said they will announce on their Facebook page. You can read their occasional updates there.

“They have been selling snacks like almonds (but no chicken) off site at various places.”

You can find out on their Facebook page where they will be selling their snacks.