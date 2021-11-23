Ask SAM: Which Winston-Salem restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day?

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

K&W Cafeterias:

Winston-Salem

*800 E. Hanes Mill Road

*3300 Healy Drive

Greensboro

*3300 Northline Ave, in Signature Place/Friendly Center

*3710 Holden Road in Holden Crossing

K&W will be serving its traditional Thanksgiving Day special of roast turkey and cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, choice of two vegetables, bread, dessert and a beverage for $10.99. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other selections will still be available that day as well. For those who wish to eat at home, two family size meals featuring traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, the K&W Feast, which serves six and the K&W Gathering, which serves 18 are available. All locations are taking orders now for holiday meals.

Fourth Street Filling Station, 871 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners like turkey and ham will be available, as well as some favorites. Call 336-724-7600 for reservations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}