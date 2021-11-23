Ask SAM: Which Winston-Salem restaurants are open Thanksgiving Day?

Here is a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day:
K&W Cafeterias:
Winston-Salem
*800 E. Hanes Mill Road
*3300 Healy Drive
Greensboro
*3300 Northline Ave, in Signature Place/Friendly Center
*3710 Holden Road in Holden Crossing
K&W will be serving its traditional Thanksgiving Day special of roast turkey and cornbread dressing with cranberry sauce, choice of two vegetables, bread, dessert and a beverage for $10.99. Doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other selections will still be available that day as well. For those who wish to eat at home, two family size meals featuring traditional Thanksgiving Day favorites, the K&W Feast, which serves six and the K&W Gathering, which serves 18 are available. All locations are taking orders now for holiday meals.
Fourth Street Filling Station, 871 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Traditional Thanksgiving dinners like turkey and ham will be available, as well as some favorites. Call 336-724-7600 for reservations.
C&H Cafeteria, 940 S. Main St., Kernersville, will open at 9:30 a.m. for whole pie sales. The serving line will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a Thanksgiving Day special with turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, two vegetables, a slice of pie, roll and choice of fountain soda, tea, coffee or lemonade for $9.49.
Golden Corral restaurants in the Triad will be open:
*180 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
*2226 Rockford St., Mount Airy, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
*4404 Landview Drive, Greensboro, open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Grandma Ruby's Country Cookin', 6110 University Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open, serving breakfast and other menu items. To-go orders available. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. 336-377-9227.
Omega House Restaurant, 1498 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a limited menu. No reservations are required. 336-724-5262.
Sir Winston Wine Loft & Restaurant, 104 W. Fourth St., in the Hotel Indigo, Winston-Salem, will have lunch and dinner options. Call 336-722-0795 to reserve a table.
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, 115 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended. For more information or reservations, call 336-293-6702.
Also, such chains as Waffle House and Cracker Barrel will be open. Owners or managers who want to be included can email us at asksam@wsjournal.com. Include the address, serving hours, whether you will have a special menu and if reservations are required or encouraged.
Have a safe and fun Thanksgiving.
