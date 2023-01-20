Ask SAM: Who checks tinting on car windows?

Q: A car pulled up beside me at a stoplight recently and the windows looked like they were too darkly tinted. Is that legal? Who checks it?

Answer: The amount of window tinting is governed by North Carolina law.

N.C. General Statute 20-127 states that the "total light transmission of the tinted window shall be at least thirty-five percent (35%)."

A light source that is approved by the commissioner of motor vehicles is required to be used to test the tinting.

The maximum reflectance is 20%.

There are exceptions to the tinting law. They include ambulances, law enforcement vehicles, and limousines.

Window tinting is checked during annual car inspections. There is an additional charge of $10 to check the tinting.

The tinting also cannot be red, yellow, or amber.

A spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said, "DMV does not maintain inspection station reports detailing tinted windows. Inspection stations are only required to report pass or fail without details."

Q: The new Social Security card I got recently had instructions included that said, "Do not laminate." Why can't I laminate it? It won't get dog-eared, torn, or messed up, like my last one.

Answer: Put it in a plastic sleeve, and you should be all right.

The Social Security Administration says not to laminate your card because, "lamination prevents detection of many security features. However, you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card."

Q: I’ve lost my Social Security card. How do I replace it?

Answer: Replacing it is easy, but before you decide to order a replacement card, the Social Security Administration recommends thinking about whether you need a hard copy of the card. The agency said that most of the time, memorizing your Social Security number is enough. But there may be times when you need an actual card, such as applying for a job, opening a bank account or applying for credit.

If you do decide to get a replacement card, here are the steps.

To begin the process, go to www.ssa.gov and click on "Replace Card." There are several questions that you have to answer. When you’ve completed the application, Social Security will mail you a replacement card.

You may get an offer to get a Social Security card printed on a hard plastic or metal plate. Those are not official cards, and most places will not accept them as a genuine Social Security card.

It's baaaaack

The Twin City Kiwanis Club will have its annual pancake jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Benton Convention Center, 300 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. PanJam ’23, the club’s 63rd jamboree, is back after being canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID pandemic. Club members plan to flip more than 10,000 pancakes and the serving line runs continuously during the day. In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, there will be sausage, and drinks.

The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. PanJam '23 is the club’s only fundraiser, and the proceeds will benefit local, nonprofit youth charities and a charity in Vietnam.