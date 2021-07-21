Ask SAM: Who cleans up litter on Salem Parkway? Winston-Salem or the state?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“However, city crews do mow the grassy areas along the parkway every two weeks and pick up litter at those locations before mowing.”

John Rhyne, NCDOT division maintenance engineer for Forsyth County, said the DOT and the city have an agreement.

“We have an agreement with the City of Winston-Salem to pick up trash on the sections of Salem Parkway (and other roads in the city) in sections where they mow," Rhyne said. "The sections where there is no grass (most of the recently rebuilt section) and nothing to mow are picked up by our sweeping contractor that sweeps about four times a year for us.

“We have a current sweeping request in to them and are waiting on them to respond. We will ride this section and see what all is out that there that needs to be address and reach out to the city for parts of it and touch base with our sweeping contractor.

“Unfortunately litter removal is a never-ending job and one in which we don’t have enough resources to keep up with all the work, he said.”

Stilphen also reminded people of NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug Program. It’s an app you can download to your smartphone or you can report them from the Swat-A-Litterbug page on the NCDOT website and report people littering.