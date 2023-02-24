Q: Abraham Lincoln was born on Feb. 12 and George Washington on Feb. 22. For generations these dates were celebrated. Then during the Richard Nixon presidency those dates were dropped, and Presidents Day became a Monday in mid-February. What was the reasoning behind creating Presidents Day?

J.L.

Answer: According to History.com, a federal holiday was established in the late 19th century to honor George Washington. It became known as Presidents Day in 1971 as part of the federal government’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Congress decided in the late 1960s to change the dates of several holidays from a specific date to a Monday.

The act was passed June 28, 1968, and was signed by President Lyndon Johnson. It took effect Jan. 1, 1971.

It created several three-day weekends for workers in the United States. Supporters of the act also thought that three-day weekends would encourage travel and tourism.

Presidents Day is now considered a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents.

The Uniform Monday Holiday Act created a three-day holiday out of Washington and Lincoln’s birthdays, Memorial Day, Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day.

Presidents Day is the third Monday of February, between the presidents’ birthdates. It was changed from Feb. 22.

Memorial Day is the last Monday in May. It was changed from May 30.

Columbus Day is the second Monday in October. It was changed from Oct. 12.

Veterans Day was included in the act, but from its first observance in 1971, there were problems with the new holiday.

The date was set as the fourth Monday in October, but many people, especially veterans, were not happy with the change. Also, a lot of states didn’t like the change and continued to observe the holiday on Nov. 11.

In 1978, after several years of people complaining about the change, Veterans Day was moved back to its original date, Nov. 11, the date of the World War I armistice. President Gerald Ford sign the legislation moving it back to Nov. 11 in 1975. The change took effect in 1978.

The other federal holidays are New Year Day, Jan. 1; Independence Day, July 4; Labor Day, the first Monday in September; Thanksgiving, the fourth Thursday in November; and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Thank you

S.U. wants to thank a work crew who helped her search for some lost items.

My neighbor in Advance had placed his cellphone, Kindle reader, and an important envelope on the back of his car, then drove to an appointment. He remembered it, called me and asked if I would retrace his route along N.C. 801.

I saw an Asplundh tree company truck at the entrance to the neighborhood and asked them if they had seen the items. The crew got out of their truck and began searching the roadside with me.

We found the phone in its cracked case and the envelope. The Kindle, with its magnetic strip, surprisingly had held its grip on the car. Everything was recovered.

I commend this tree crew for the refreshing way they stepped forward to help my neighbor and me.

S.U.