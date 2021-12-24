Ask SAM: Who decided the date of Christmas?

Q: When was it decided December 25th would be Christmas Day? And who made that choice? I am guessing it wasn’t started 2,000 years ago.

J.L.

Answer: It wasn’t 2,000 years ago, but it was a long time ago.

Millions of people around the world will celebrate Christmas Day Saturday, as they have for centuries.

According to an article on biblicarchaeology.org, there is no mention in the Bible or the writings of any of the early Christian writers of anything that might give us a clue as to when Jesus was born.

About 200 C.E. Clement of Alexandria wrote that people were beginning to speculate about the date of Jesus’ birth. Other leaders mocked celebrating birthdays as a carryover from pagan rituals.