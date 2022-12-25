Ask SAM: Who decided the date of Christmas?

Q: When was it decided December 25th would be Christmas Day? And who made that choice? I am guessing it wasn’t started 2,000 years ago.

J.L.

Answer: It wasn’t 2,000 years ago, but it was a long time ago.

Millions of people around the world will celebrate Christmas Day Sunday, as they have for centuries.

According to an article on biblicarchaeology.org, there is no mention in the Bible or the writings of any of the early Christian writers of anything that might give us a clue as to when Jesus was born.

About 200 C.E. Clement of Alexandria wrote that people were beginning to speculate about the date of Jesus’ birth. Other leaders mocked celebrating birthdays as a carryover from pagan rituals.

“By the fourth century, however, we find references to two dates that were widely recognized — and now also celebrated — as Jesus’ birthday: December 25 in the western Roman Empire and January 6 in the East (especially in Egypt and Asia Minor). The modern Armenian church continues to celebrate Christmas on January 6; for most Christians, however, December 25 would prevail, while January 6 eventually came to be known as the Feast of the Epiphany, commemorating the arrival of the magi in Bethlehem. The period between became the holiday season later known as the 12 days of Christmas,” the article said.

Britanica.com said that in 313, the Roman Emperor Constantine made Christianity the religion in the empire. In 325 Constantine decreed that Christmas be celebrated on Dec. 25, 325. Scholars have speculated that he did it to “weaken the established pagan celebrations,” according to the article.

“The date was not widely accepted in the Eastern Empire, where January 6 had been favored, for another half-century, and Christmas did not become a major Christian festival until the 9th century.”

Did you know?

SAM gathered these facts from History.com.

Each year, 30-35 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United States alone. There are about 21,000 Christmas tree growers in the United States, and trees usually grow for about 15 years before they are sold.

In the Middle Ages, Christmas celebrations were rowdy and raucous — a lot like today’s Mardi Gras parties.

When Christmas was canceled: From 1659 to 1681, the celebration of Christmas was outlawed in Boston, and lawbreakers were fined five shillings.

Christmas was declared a federal holiday in the United States on June 26, 1870.

The first eggnog made in the United States was consumed in Capt. John Smith’s 1607 Jamestown settlement.

Poinsettia plants are named after Joel R. Poinsett, an American minister to Mexico, who brought the red-and-green plant from Mexico to America in 1828.

The Salvation Army has been sending Santa Claus clad donation collectors into the streets since the 1890s.

Rudolph, “the most famous reindeer of all,” was the product of Robert L. May’s imagination in 1939. The copywriter wrote a poem about the reindeer to help lure customers into the Montgomery Ward department store.

Construction workers started the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tradition in 1931.

And finally, from SAM: Merry Christmas!