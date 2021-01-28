Ask SAM: Who decides which voting machines are used?

Q: Who in North Carolina is responsible for determining which voting machines are used in elections? Which agency/department pays for the purchase of said machines?
J.K.
Answer: There is a 10-step process that voting systems must pass before they can be certified. Tim Tsujii, the Forsyth County elections director, explained what is involved and how the process works.
North Carolina laws direct the State Board of Elections to develop and administer requirements for voting systems and election technologies, which is part of a comprehensive certification program. Accordingly, County Boards of Elections may use only products that have been certified and that may be continuously reviewed for ongoing certification, as directed by the state board.
The certification program includes the following requirements:
1. Voting systems must be federally tested and certified with the Elections Assistance Commission
2. The vendor must post a bond to cover the cost of damages resulting from defects in voting system
3. The source code for the voting systems must be held in escrow by the State Board
4. The voting system must go through a state-approved testing process with a compliance laboratory
5. Must pass a mock election simulation test with the State Board
6. Public demonstration and public comment period with the State Board
7. Final review and certification by the State Board of Elections
8. Public demonstration and public comment period with County Boards that intend to purchase new equipment
9. Preliminary recommendation is made to the Board of County of Commissioners
10. Must test the voting system in one polling place at the next election scheduled
11. Final approval by the State Board, County Board, and County Commissioners
• All of these requirements must be fulfilled, in this order, before new voting machines can be purchased.
• The County Commissioners give the final (budgetary) approval since the county pays for the new equipment.
Q: The recent renovation work accomplished at our historic Hanes Park has greatly improved the grounds. However, the lamp posts which ring the perimeter of the park are not illuminated and make an evening stroll challenging. Similar lights are on within the park itself.
Answer: You can see now where you’re going. The maintenance staff at the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department replaced 11 light bulbs at the park, said William Royston, the department’s director.
An idea for newspaper plastic bags
SAM's readers are very good at coming up with ideas. R.F. suggested this for reusing the plastic bags that newspapers are wrapped in.
We use the newspaper plastic sleeves by putting our arm inside and using them instead of gloves, especially at bank drive-ins, gas stations, grocery stores, and other places.
When removing, pull from opening, and turn inside out, all germs are now inside. Take plenty along with you.
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
Although there have been several Playboy photoshoots in Winston-Salem for the magazine’s “Girls of the ACC” edition, this photoshoot was for a…
HOAs, for the most part, are not known for having a sense of humor or whimsy. This reader was concerned that in light of the pandemic their HO…
This reader wondered what had happened to straight ticket voting in North Carolina, not realizing it had not been available since Jan. 1, 2014.
Having been an adult college student, I appreciated the opportunity to let people who are interested in going back to college find out how it’…
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101