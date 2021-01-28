Ask SAM: Who decides which voting machines are used?

5. Must pass a mock election simulation test with the State Board

6. Public demonstration and public comment period with the State Board

7. Final review and certification by the State Board of Elections

8. Public demonstration and public comment period with County Boards that intend to purchase new equipment

9. Preliminary recommendation is made to the Board of County of Commissioners

10. Must test the voting system in one polling place at the next election scheduled

11. Final approval by the State Board, County Board, and County Commissioners

• All of these requirements must be fulfilled, in this order, before new voting machines can be purchased.

• The County Commissioners give the final (budgetary) approval since the county pays for the new equipment.

Q: The recent renovation work accomplished at our historic Hanes Park has greatly improved the grounds. However, the lamp posts which ring the perimeter of the park are not illuminated and make an evening stroll challenging. Similar lights are on within the park itself.