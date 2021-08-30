 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask SAM: Who enforces the mask mandate in Winston-Salem?
0 Comments

Ask SAM: Who enforces the mask mandate in Winston-Salem?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. David Priest discusses masking policies

Q: While in the check-out line at a grocery store recently, two women and a school-aged boy in front of me were unmasked. I was told that store employees cannot question unmasked customers about their compliance with the city mask mandate. What is the policy regarding enforcement of the mandate?

W.B.

Answer: Patrice Toney, an assistant manager for the city of Winston-Salem explained how the city’s mask mandate works.

“The City's mask mandate is being enforced by the Winston-Salem Fire Department on a complaint bases only.

“Education and voluntary compliance with the mask mandate are attempted first, then citations can be issued, if necessary.”

Q: What is the legal underpinning, if any, for why a citizen must obey a mayor’s or a governor’s mandate?

D.P.

Answer: Mike Wells, a local attorney explained the statutes that govern a mayor or governor’s mandate. The ability of a municipality, county and state are generally written to provide elected officials broad authority in case of a state of emergency to take many necessary actions to protect the citizens of their jurisdiction.

The authority of a Mayor of Winston-Salem to issue and enforce a mask order in a state of emergency is generally found in Winston-Salem City Code Section 18-21 and state statute G. S.(General Statutes) 166A-19.31.

The section covers such orders as issuing a state of emergency, curfews, and evacuations.

Winston-Salem City Code section 18-21 (i) spells out other restrictions that the mayor can order:

“Authority of mayor to impose other restrictions. The mayor is further authorized to proclaim any other restrictions or controls not specifically enumerated in this section as may be reasonably necessary to maintain order and protect lives or property.”

The authority of a Governor of North Carolina to take necessary actions in a state of emergency to protect the citizens of the State are found in G.S. (General Statutes) 166A-19.10 and 19.30.

Shepherd's Center book sale update

The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem has announced that the group's annual book sale scheduled for Thursday through Saturday has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 surge.

Sam Matthews, the executive director of the center, said in a press release that the board of directors, voted unanimously to cancel the sale this year. This is the second consecutive year that the sale has been canceled.

"People attend the event from across our state as well as many surrounding states. Many children who are too young to be vaccinated also attend. Public health and safety were foremost in the minds of the board in making this extremely difficult decision.

"We are now currently setting our sights on our 2022 event which is scheduled for May 5-7. We hope those in the community will plan to join us at that time," Matthews said.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News