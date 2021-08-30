Ask SAM: Who enforces the mask mandate in Winston-Salem?

The section covers such orders as issuing a state of emergency, curfews, and evacuations.

Winston-Salem City Code section 18-21 (i) spells out other restrictions that the mayor can order:

“Authority of mayor to impose other restrictions. The mayor is further authorized to proclaim any other restrictions or controls not specifically enumerated in this section as may be reasonably necessary to maintain order and protect lives or property.”

The authority of a Governor of North Carolina to take necessary actions in a state of emergency to protect the citizens of the State are found in G.S. (General Statutes) 166A-19.10 and 19.30.

Shepherd's Center book sale update

The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem has announced that the group's annual book sale scheduled for Thursday through Saturday has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 surge.

Sam Matthews, the executive director of the center, said in a press release that the board of directors, voted unanimously to cancel the sale this year. This is the second consecutive year that the sale has been canceled.