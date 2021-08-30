Ask SAM: Who enforces the mask mandate in Winston-Salem?

Q: While in the check-out line at a grocery store recently, two women and a school-aged boy in front of me were unmasked. I was told that store employees cannot question unmasked customers about their compliance with the city mask mandate. What is the policy regarding enforcement of the mandate?
W.B.
Answer: Patrice Toney, an assistant manager for the city of Winston-Salem explained how the city’s mask mandate works.
“The City's mask mandate is being enforced by the Winston-Salem Fire Department on a complaint bases only.
“Education and voluntary compliance with the mask mandate are attempted first, then citations can be issued, if necessary.”
Q: What is the legal underpinning, if any, for why a citizen must obey a mayor’s or a governor’s mandate?
D.P.
Answer: Mike Wells, a local attorney explained the statutes that govern a mayor or governor’s mandate. The ability of a municipality, county and state are generally written to provide elected officials broad authority in case of a state of emergency to take many necessary actions to protect the citizens of their jurisdiction.
The authority of a Mayor of Winston-Salem to issue and enforce a mask order in a state of emergency is generally found in Winston-Salem City Code Section 18-21 and state statute G. S.(General Statutes) 166A-19.31.
The section covers such orders as issuing a state of emergency, curfews, and evacuations.
Winston-Salem City Code section 18-21 (i) spells out other restrictions that the mayor can order:
“Authority of mayor to impose other restrictions. The mayor is further authorized to proclaim any other restrictions or controls not specifically enumerated in this section as may be reasonably necessary to maintain order and protect lives or property.”
The authority of a Governor of North Carolina to take necessary actions in a state of emergency to protect the citizens of the State are found in G.S. (General Statutes) 166A-19.10 and 19.30.
Shepherd's Center book sale update
The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem has announced that the group's annual book sale scheduled for Thursday through Saturday has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 surge.
Sam Matthews, the executive director of the center, said in a press release that the board of directors, voted unanimously to cancel the sale this year. This is the second consecutive year that the sale has been canceled.
"People attend the event from across our state as well as many surrounding states. Many children who are too young to be vaccinated also attend. Public health and safety were foremost in the minds of the board in making this extremely difficult decision.
"We are now currently setting our sights on our 2022 event which is scheduled for May 5-7. We hope those in the community will plan to join us at that time," Matthews said.
