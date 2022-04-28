 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ask SAM: Who fixes potholes around building construction areas?

Q: When buildings are under construction and the equipment creates potholes in the streets, whose responsibility is it to repair the potholes, the city or the developer?

Answer: Michael Doub, the deputy director of field operations for the City of Winston-Salem, said the city will repair potholes in a city street right of way, usually.

“The City of Winston Salem maintains over a thousand miles of streets. We try to get to them as soon as possible with the very limited staff we have. We ask for patience from your readers,” he said.

If there's a pothole you are particularly concerned about, you can report it to CityLink by calling 311 or 336-727-8000, email citylink@cityofws.org. You can also access CityLink through the city's website, www.cityofws.org.

Q: I heard that the Aviary at the N.C. Zoo is closing. What will happen to the birds that are there?

R.L.

Answer: Zoo officials announced last week that the aviary, which was built in the early 1980s was going to close because of costly repairs that needed to be made to the building. 

The damage was caused by the heat and humidity inside the building.

Deborah Fuchs, a spokesperson for the zoo, explained what will happen with the birds.

Most of the birds will go to new homes at other zoos.

“There are 93 birds of 33 species that are in the process of being relocated to other parts of the Zoo or rehomed at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities.

“More specifically, a few species will live in our Desert Dome habitat and viewable to guests.

“The critically endangered species we have that are part of breeding programs are staying at habitats behind the scenes.

“And, a few, older birds are going into retirement behind the scenes.

Thank you

On behalf of New Philadelphia Moravian Church, the Advent Class would like to say thank you to everyone who came out and supported our recent fundraising shred event. Your generous support for this semi-annual event over the years has been instrumental in our ministry to many right here in our community. We are still working out the details for our fall event, which will probably be around Oct. 15 when we hope to see you again. 

Annual book sale

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will hold its 35th annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 and 6, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 in the Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fair-grounds. The entrance for parking is through Gate 5 on Deacon Boulevard.

Admission is free.

Proceeds of the sale benefit the ministry’s programs and services for older adults in the local community.

For more information, call the Shepherd’s Center at 336-748-0217 or go to www.shepherdscenter.org.

Volunteer drivers needed

The Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem needs volunteers in all areas of Forsyth County to provide transportation for older adults to medical appointments, grocery shopping and other essential errands. Training is provided.

For more information or to volunteer, call Linda Lewis at 336-748-0217 or email llewis@shepherdscenter.org.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

