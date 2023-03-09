Q: We constantly hear in the news that Social Security isn’t going to be able to maintain benefits to all the people that rely on it. Is it true that people who make more than $160,000 a year don’t have to contribute to Social Security? Can those exempt from contributing receive benefits and when did this go into effect?

T.W.

Answer: Your information is a little off. This year, Social Security taxes up to $160,200 worth of your earnings. That doesn’t mean that people who make over $160,200 don’t have to pay the tax.

Patti Patterson, the regional communications director for Social Security, Atlanta public affairs office, explained the maximum amounts and who pays into Social Security.

“This amount is updated yearly to keep pace with increases in average wages. There is no maximum earnings amount for Medicare tax. You must pay Medicare tax on all of your earnings.

“Since the inception of Social Security employers who are not required to withhold or deduct Social Security taxes will not withhold FICA or OASDI (Old Age, and Survivors Insurance) taxes from your earnings.

“If you worked for a Federal, State or local government agency, a nonprofit organization, or an employer in another country, who did not withhold Social Security taxes, any pension or annuity you receive from that employer is based on what we call ‘non-covered earnings.’ This means that those earnings are not ‘covered’ under the Social Security Act,” Patterson said.

According to the Trustees Report, the reserves for the Social Security trust fund were $2,852 billion in December 2021. The current projection is that the OASI fund will be able to pay full benefits through 2034.

The Disability Insurance fund will be able to make payments through 2096, the end of the 75-year projection period.

Payroll taxes are not the only funding source for Social Security, although taxes are the primary funding source.

“The trust funds also receive income from interest on their accumulated reserves, which are invested in U.S. Government securities. In 2021, interest income made up 6 percent of total income to the OASDI trust funds and less than 1 percent for both HI (Hospital Insurance) and SMI (Supplemental Medical Insurance),” said the Trustees Report.

In order to collect, you must work and pay into Social Security.

Each person who pays into the system earns credits and a minimum of 40 credits is required to receive benefits.

If you don’t earn enough credits, you won’t get Social Security.

The credits are based on your wages and income and you can collect up to 4 credits each year.

Social Security’s website, www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement/planner/credits.html, explains it thusly:

“The amount of earnings it takes to earn a credit may change each year. In 2023, you earn one Social Security and Medicare credit for every $1,640 in covered earnings each year. You must earn $6,560 to get the maximum 4 credits for the year.”

Q: Is the radio station that broadcasts N.C. State University basketball based in Clemmons? During broadcasts they mention Clemmons.

J.L.

Answer: The call letters for the station are WBVZ and it is a rock music station that covers the Triad.

J.T. Bosch, a spokesperson for iHeartMedia, which owns the station, explained why its location is given as Clemmons.

“Our city of license is in Clemmons. That’s where the transmitter is located.”