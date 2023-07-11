Q: Fraternity Church Road where it intersects with Stratford Road is in shambles. This is due in part because of the retired railroad tracks. The blacktop has huge holes, and you have to come to a complete stop prior to going over unless you want car damage. There are two schools that buses go to that must go over this area, and it is not a good trip because of the status of the road. — B.H.

Answer: John P. Rhyne, the N.C. Department of Transportation division maintenance engineer for Forsyth County, said they have looked at the intersection.

“We have inspected the rail crossing at Fraternity Church Road and found that the wooden ties bordering the track to be rotten and soft.

“We have reached out to the area track supervisor for Norfolk Southern and are waiting on them to contact us. We will try and work with the railroad to develop a plan to improve the crossing; however, without some track work from the railroad it will be very difficult to improve the ride quality across the track.”

The tracks are no longer used by Norfolk Southern, but they have not been abandoned.

Q: What is to become of the big stained-glass window at Smith Reynolds Airport, which is above the front part of the building? My grandfather built that window, and I hope that it will not just simply be discarded during the renovation. — M.B.

Answer: An $11.2 million renovation and demolition project will begin later this summer at the airport, according to a Monday story by Winston-Salem Journal reporter Wesley Young.

Mark Davidson, the airport director, said that the stained-glass window will not be thrown out.

“As mentioned in the WSJ article on July 10th, one of the prominent features of the original terminal was the full height glass curtain that gave the waiting room an expansive view of the runway.

“In order to bring that view back and to highlight the Savoia Marchetti S56c biplane, the county is removing the stained glass.

“The county is considering other locations for the stain glass, but nothing has been decided. In the meantime, the plan is to remove and store the stained glass with great care so it can be displayed in the future,” Davidson said.

Q: Once you printed a number that could get you all three copies of your credit reports. It was a very convenient way to get your yearly free credit reports. Can you provide that number again? — B.S.

Answer: Free credit reports are available each year upon request.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, credit reports can be requested through the website www.annualcreditreport.com.

If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report.

The FTC recommends that people trying to get a credit report not contact any of the three nationwide credit-reporting companies directly. The companies provide the free reports through the website or the toll-free phone number.

Q: What is going on with the tennis courts at Leinbach Park? They’re torn up. — V.C.

Answer: New courts are on the way, said William Royston, the director of the City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.

“The City is renovating the tennis courts at Leinbach Park. Instead of patching them, we’re tearing them down to the base and rebuilding them with fresh asphalt, a new playing surface, and new striping," he said.