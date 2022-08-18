Ask SAM: Who maintains the fence on Northwest Boulevard near Reynolds High School?

Q: The fence along Northwest Boulevard adjacent to Reynolds High School and Wiley Middle School has only been there a few years, but it’s already an eyesore due to being damaged numerous times and in numerous places. I assume the school system owns the fence. Are there plans to repair and maintain the fence?

S.C.

Answer: The fence has two owners, according to Brent Campbell, the chief communications and external relations officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

“The City of Winston-Salem and WS/FCS are working to jointly maintain and repair the fences along Northwest Boulevard as the fencing is not just district property. The redesign of the city owned street was meant to improve the safety of all pedestrians in the area.

“WS/FCS will maintain from Hawthorne Road to the RJR High School tunnel. The City of Winston-Salem will maintain/repair the remainder of the fence line including the fences within the median located at the crosswalk in front of Wiley Middle School," Campbell said.

Bethabara Road to be resurfaced

The City of Winston-Salem will close Bethabara Road through Bethabara Park for resurfacing beginning Monday.

The section of the road between Indiana Avenue and Bethania Station Road will be closed at 7 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Aug. 26.

A detour will be posted. For more information, call CityLink at 311.

Upcoming shredding events

SAM has had several requests recently about shredding events. Here are the ones that have sent us information.

VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10. Donations are accepted and will be used toward veteran projects.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, will have a community shred day from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Shamrock Shredding will be shredding documents on-site in the church parking lot. Donations of $5 per file box or bag are requested. Paper only; no plastic or non-paper trash will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit local youth and family ministries.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. Bags and file boxes only. All proceeds will go toward local mission opportunities.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot at 120 Kinderton Blvd. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., Winston-Salem, will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15th. A $5 per box or a donation is appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.