Ask SAM: Who paid for the road project at Tanglewood Park?
Q: I am curious about the new road that has been installed at the entrance to the horse track area of Tanglewood Park. Did the park pay for this new road? Did the money come out of the Festival of Lights revenue?

D.B.

Answer: Damon Sanders-Pratt, a Forsyth County deputy county manager, explained how the project was financed. "Tanglewood hosts a number of large-scale events like the Festival of Lights, Southern Charm at the Farm, and the like in the steeplechase area of the park. The traffic generated by these events can impact traffic on Highway 158, Harper Road, and even Interstate 40. To mitigate traffic backing up out of the park and onto these roads and bring the traffic into the park quicker, the county widened the existing two-lane drive leading to the steeplechase area to a four-lane drive that is partially asphalt and then becomes gravel in the low-lying portions. Widening this drive leading down to the steeplechase area increased Tanglewood's onsite vehicle stacking capacity by 415 cars, approximately 44%. The increased stacking capacity benefits all large-scale events occurring in the steeplechase area, including the Festival of Lights. Over the last five years, the Festival of Lights alone averaged $294,000 a year in profit. The just under $1.2 million road extending and widening project was funded out of general obligation bonds."

Q: Is there any information on Kimberly Vanscoy’s return to WXII?

D.D.

Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII said, “Kim continues to work with her doctors on a return to work. Nothing is set at this time, but we continue to be hopeful that day is sooner, rather than later. In speaking with Kim she remains grateful for the prayers and support of our neighbors.”

Daniel Lemons, the environmental health director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, answered a couple question about COVID-19:

Q: There was an article in the Winston-Salem Journal some time ago about an app released by the state of North Carolina called Slow COVID NC. It allowed for contact tracing and notification if you were near someone who was diagnosed with COVID. I’ve seen very little promotion of the app, and it’s important for more people to use it for it to be effective. What’s going on?

R.B.

Answer: We will continue to promote the SLOWCOVIDNC app on our social media pages and be posting the information on our website.

Q: My question concerns the wording of people “over 65” in terms of prioritizing COVID-19 vaccination distribution. I am currently 65 until late May. Am I considered over 65?

Answer: If you are currently 65 years old, and have other underlying conditions, you may be included in Phase 1B of NC's vaccination plan. If you are 65 and over with no underlying health conditions, you may receive the vaccine in Phase 2.

Thank you

“Thank you to the kind person who paid for our breakfast on Dec. 5 at the Hanes Mall McDonald’s drive through. A true act of kindness. J and C G

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma'am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

