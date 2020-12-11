Ask SAM: Who paid for the road project at Tanglewood Park?

Q: I am curious about the new road that has been installed at the entrance to the horse track area of Tanglewood Park. Did the park pay for this new road? Did the money come out of the Festival of Lights revenue?

Answer: Damon Sanders-Pratt, a Forsyth County deputy county manager, explained how the project was financed. "Tanglewood hosts a number of large-scale events like the Festival of Lights, Southern Charm at the Farm, and the like in the steeplechase area of the park. The traffic generated by these events can impact traffic on Highway 158, Harper Road, and even Interstate 40. To mitigate traffic backing up out of the park and onto these roads and bring the traffic into the park quicker, the county widened the existing two-lane drive leading to the steeplechase area to a four-lane drive that is partially asphalt and then becomes gravel in the low-lying portions. Widening this drive leading down to the steeplechase area increased Tanglewood's onsite vehicle stacking capacity by 415 cars, approximately 44%. The increased stacking capacity benefits all large-scale events occurring in the steeplechase area, including the Festival of Lights. Over the last five years, the Festival of Lights alone averaged $294,000 a year in profit. The just under $1.2 million road extending and widening project was funded out of general obligation bonds."